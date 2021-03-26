The Week Ahead: Next's results, US jobs data

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor |

Our head of markets looks at another batch of upcoming results and names the big events to watch in a four-day trading week.

Monday 29 March

Trading statements 

Brighton Pier Group, Dev Clever Holdings, Impact Healthcare REIT, Quixant, Ten Entertainment

AGM/EGM

Aukett Swanke, Nuformix, Pathfinder Minerals, Sabien Technology, WANdisco

Tuesday 30 March

Trading statements 

AG Barr, Allied Minds, Bank of Cyprus Holdings, Bowleven, Central Asia Metals, Chesnara, Dialight, EKF Diagnostics, Gemfields, K3 Business Technology, LoopUp, Michelmersh Brick, Mpac, Nanoco, Pennon, Real Estate Investors, S&U, Silence Therapeutics, Yu Group

AGM/EGM

Brunner Investment Trust, Guild Esports, Keras Resources, MediaZest, Nucleus Financial, Polar Capital Global Financials Trust, Power Metal Resources, Pressure Technologies, Strategic Equity Capital, Toople

Wednesday 31 March

Trading statements 

Electrocomponents, Gattaca, Gulf Keystone Petroleum, Henderson High Income Trust, InnovaDerma, Inspired Energy, James Halstead, JKX Oil & Gas, Seeing Machines, Sumo Group, Topps Tiles, Wincanton

AGM/EGM

BSF Enterprise, Challenger Acquisitions, CloudCoCo, Drax Group, MGC Pharmaceuticals, Shoe Zone, Tricorn, Various Eateries, W Resources

Thursday 1 April

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Hammerson, Smith & Nephew and Taylor Wimpey.

Trading statements 

Sportech, Renew Holdings, Next (LSE:NXT), Equiniti

AGM/EGM

Primary Health Properties, Scottish American Investment, St Modwen Properties, URU Metals

Friday 2 April

UK stock markets are closed for Good Friday, but the US non-farm payroll report will be published as normal.

