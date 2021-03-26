The Week Ahead: Next's results, US jobs data
Share on:
Our head of markets looks at another batch of upcoming results and names the big events to watch in a four-day trading week.
Monday 29 March
Trading statements
Brighton Pier Group, Dev Clever Holdings, Impact Healthcare REIT, Quixant, Ten Entertainment
AGM/EGM
Aukett Swanke, Nuformix, Pathfinder Minerals, Sabien Technology, WANdisco
Tuesday 30 March
Trading statements
AG Barr, Allied Minds, Bank of Cyprus Holdings, Bowleven, Central Asia Metals, Chesnara, Dialight, EKF Diagnostics, Gemfields, K3 Business Technology, LoopUp, Michelmersh Brick, Mpac, Nanoco, Pennon, Real Estate Investors, S&U, Silence Therapeutics, Yu Group
AGM/EGM
Brunner Investment Trust, Guild Esports, Keras Resources, MediaZest, Nucleus Financial, Polar Capital Global Financials Trust, Power Metal Resources, Pressure Technologies, Strategic Equity Capital, Toople
Wednesday 31 March
Trading statements
Electrocomponents, Gattaca, Gulf Keystone Petroleum, Henderson High Income Trust, InnovaDerma, Inspired Energy, James Halstead, JKX Oil & Gas, Seeing Machines, Sumo Group, Topps Tiles, Wincanton
AGM/EGM
BSF Enterprise, Challenger Acquisitions, CloudCoCo, Drax Group, MGC Pharmaceuticals, Shoe Zone, Tricorn, Various Eateries, W Resources
Thursday 1 April
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Hammerson, Smith & Nephew and Taylor Wimpey.
Trading statements
Sportech, Renew Holdings, Next (LSE:NXT), Equiniti
AGM/EGM
Primary Health Properties, Scottish American Investment, St Modwen Properties, URU Metals
Friday 2 April
UK stock markets are closed for Good Friday, but the US non-farm payroll report will be published as normal.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.