The Week Ahead: Rio Tinto, easyJet, Liontrust, Rentokil
Results season is under way in the US, and there are some interesting updates due from well-known names this side of the pond following the Easter holidays. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 15 April
Trading statements
Ashmore Group, Ceres Power, Engage XR, Itaconix, Mitie, PageGroup
AGM/EGM
C4X Discovery Holdings, i3 Energy, Molecular Energies, Vanquis Banking
Tuesday 16 April
Trading statements
Ashtead Technology, Billington Holdings, Chapel Down, Equals Group, Gattaca, Gresham Technologies, IntegraFin Holdings, Learning Technologies, Next 15, Ninety One, Oxford Instruments, Qinetiq, Petra Diamonds, Robert Walters, Team17 Group
AGM/EGM
Everyman Media Group, Ethernity Networks, Hydro Hotel Eastbourne, Nexteq, Nexus Infrastructure, Porvair, Tullow Oil
Wednesday 17 April
Trading statements
Brooks Macdonald, Hays, Inspecs, Liontrust Asset Management (LSE:LIO), M Winkworth, Menhaden Resource Efficiency, Rio Tinto Registered Shares (LSE:RIO), Saga
AGM/EGM
Blue Star Capital, Hunting
Thursday 18 April
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Antofagasta, BAE Systems, Fresnillo and London Stock Exchange Group.
Trading statements
AJ Bell, BHP Group, Devolver Digital, Dunelm, easyJet (LSE:EZJ), Foxtons, Keystone Law, LBG Media, Pod Point Group, Rentokil Initial (LSE:RTO), Segro
AGM/EGM
Aquis Exchange, FW Thorpe, Harmony Energy Income Trust, Polar Capital Global Financials Trust, Segro, Team Internet Group
Friday 19 April
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Murray International Trust
