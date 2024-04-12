Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Rio Tinto, easyJet, Liontrust, Rentokil

Results season is under way in the US, and there are some interesting updates due from well-known names this side of the pond following the Easter holidays. Here are the key dates for your diary.

12th April 2024 13:30

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 15 April

Trading statements

Ashmore Group, Ceres Power, Engage XR, Itaconix, Mitie, PageGroup

AGM/EGM

C4X Discovery Holdings, i3 Energy, Molecular Energies, Vanquis Banking

Tuesday 16 April

Trading statements

Ashtead Technology, Billington Holdings, Chapel Down, Equals Group, Gattaca, Gresham Technologies, IntegraFin Holdings, Learning Technologies, Next 15, Ninety One, Oxford Instruments, Qinetiq, Petra Diamonds, Robert Walters, Team17 Group

AGM/EGM

Everyman Media Group, Ethernity Networks, Hydro Hotel Eastbourne, Nexteq, Nexus Infrastructure, Porvair, Tullow Oil

Wednesday 17 April

Trading statements

Brooks Macdonald, Hays, Inspecs, Liontrust Asset Management (LSE:LIO), M Winkworth, Menhaden Resource Efficiency, Rio Tinto Registered Shares (LSE:RIO), Saga

AGM/EGM

Blue Star Capital, Hunting

Thursday 18 April

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Antofagasta, BAE Systems, Fresnillo and London Stock Exchange Group.

Trading statements

AJ Bell, BHP Group, Devolver Digital, Dunelm, easyJet (LSE:EZJ), Foxtons, Keystone Law, LBG Media, Pod Point Group, Rentokil Initial (LSE:RTO), Segro

AGM/EGM 

Aquis Exchange, FW Thorpe, Harmony Energy Income Trust, Polar Capital Global Financials Trust, Segro, Team Internet Group

Friday 19 April

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet 

AGM/EGM 

Murray International Trust

