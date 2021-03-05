The Week Ahead: Rolls-Royce, Just Eat, Morrisons
Share on:
Our head of markets looks at another batch of upcoming results and names the big events to watch.
Monday 8 March
Trading statements
Abcam, Clarkson, Direct Line Insurance, Diversified Gas & Oil, Network International, PCI-PAL, Pearson, Phoenix Group, RHI Magnesita, Shoe Zone
AGM/EGM
IntegraFin, Chamberlin, JLEN Environmental Assets Group
Tuesday 9 March
Trading statements
Abingdon Health, Arix Bioscience, Braemar Shipping Services, Cairn Energy, Capital & Counties Properties, Capital & Regional, Costain Group, DFS Furniture, Domino's Pizza, Foresight Solar Fund, Forterra, Gamesys, Gresham Technologies, Headlam, ITV, IWG, John Menzies, Keller, LSL Property Services, M&G Credit Income Investment Trust, M&G, Marshall Motor, Midwich Group, RPS Group, Standard Life Aberdeen, STV Group, TP ICAP, Ultra Electronics, Vectura Group, Vaalco Energy
AGM/EGM
CareTech
Wednesday 10 March
Trading statements
Hill & Smith, Breedon, Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE:JET), Photo-Me International, FDM Group, Foxtons, Legal & General, National Express, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Ibstock, CLS Holdings, IP Group, Tritax Big Box REIT, Balfour Beatty, Tullow Oil, Aptitude Software, Kin & Carta
AGM/EGM
Inspirit Energy Holdings, Northamber, Titon Holdings, Union Jack Oil, LXi REIT
Thursday 11 March
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include HSBC, Persimmon, Galliford Try.
Trading statements
Brooks Macdonald, Derwent London, Gem Diamonds, Go-Ahead, Gresham House, Helios Towers, IG Group, Irish Continental Group, James Fisher & Sons, Just Group, Marshalls, Oakley Capital Investments, Playtech, Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.), Savills, Spirent Communications, Volution Group, Morrisons (LSE:MRW), WPP
AGM/EGM
Mitchells & Butlers, Henderson Opportunities Trust, Vela Technologies
Friday 12 March
Trading statements
Hammerson, Eurocell, Berkeley Group
AGM/EGM
Autins
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.