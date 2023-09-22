The Week Ahead: Smiths Group, Saga, Ceres Power
There are plenty of smaller companies reporting results in the coming days, but also a few big hitters still to issue updates. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 25 September
Trading statements
Alphawave IP Group, Devolver Digital, Dialight, Getech, Ondine Biomedical, Real Estate Investors, SpaceandPeople, Spectra Systems, Transense Technologies, Venture Life Group, Wilmington
AGM/EGM
Amte Power, Ondo InsurTech, ThomasLloyd Energy Impact Trust
- Invest with ii: Share Dealing with ii | Open a Stocks & Shares ISA | Our Investment Accounts
Tuesday 26 September
Trading statements
Alliance Pharma, AG Barr, Animalcare, Asos, Boku, Card Factory, Cambridge Cognition Holdings, Close Brothers, Diaceutics, DigitalBox, Dillistone, EKF Diagnostics, Ferguson, Finsbury Food, IQGeo Group, Learning Technologies, LifeSafe Holdings, Mission Group, Mortgage Advice Bureau Holdings, NAHL Group, Next 15 Group, Newmark Security, NIOX Group, Origin Enterprises, PZ Cussons, Safestay, Smiths Group (LSE:SMIN), Time Finance, tinyBuild, Wentworth Resources, Yu Group
AGM/EGM
BSF Enterprise, Cohort, Ediston Property Investment Co, Fulcrum Utility Services, James Cropper, Knights Group, Miton UK MicroCap Trust, Mycelx Technologies, Orient Telecoms, Redde Northgate, Saietta, Scholium, SulNOx Group, Supreme, Tern
Wednesday 27 September
Trading statements
Amicorp FS (UK), Aquila European Renewables, Arix Bioscience, Avingtrans, Bens Creek, Biome Technologies, BioPharma Credit, Chapel Down, Everyman Media Group, Fadel Partners, NCC Group, Old Mutual, Pantheon Infrastructure, Pendragon, Plant Health Care, Safestyle UK, Saga (LSE:SAGA), Skillcast, Surface Transforms, Xeros Technology, Zinc Media
AGM/EGM
4Global, abrdn New India Investment Trust, Amigo Holdings, AO World, Baltic Classifieds, Coral Products, EDX Medical Group, Empyrean Energy, First Property Group, Pharma C Investments, Riverstone Energy, Samarkand, System1 Group, Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, Voyager Life
Thursday 28 September
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Barratt Developments, British American Tobacco and M&G
Trading statements
Atlantic Lithium, Avacta Group, Avation, Celadon Pharmaceuticals, Ceres Power Holdings (LSE:CWR), Dar Global, eEnergy Group, HSS Hire, Microlise Group, Novacyt, Phoenix Spree Deutschland, RBG Holdings, Shield Therapeutics, Silver Bullet Data Services, Trellus Health, Trinity Exploration & Production, XLMedia
AGM/EGM
abrdn Japan Investment Trust, ActiveOps, Babcock International, Boussard & Gavaudan Holding, CentralNic, CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust, Diageo, FIH Group, FRP Advisory Group, Kromek, Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies, Pembroke VCT, Polar Capital, Redcentric, Revolution Beauty Group, Roebuck Food Group, TruFin, Zoo Digital
Friday 29 September
Trading statements
Cap-XX Ltd, CMO Group, Directa Plus, Frenkel Topping, Personal Group
AGM/EGM
600 Group, Andrada Mining, Enteq Technologies, Goodwin, Hellenic Dynamics, ITM Power, Kodal Minerals, Naked Wines, Shearwater Group
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks