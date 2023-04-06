Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Tesco is the main event

6th April 2023 12:20

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Although the Easter holidays mean it’s a slow start to reporting season, annual results from the country’s largest supermarket chain will be watched very closely.

Monday 10 April

Easter Monday bank holiday. Markets closed.

Tuesday 11 April

Trading statements

Devolver Digital, JTC

AGM/EGM

Aeorema Communications, Apollon Formularies, Hot Rocks Investments, Pittards

Wednesday 12 April

Trading statements

Argentex, DP Eurasia, Everyman Media Group, LBG Media, Tharisa

AGM/EGM

SuperSeed Capital

Thursday 13 April

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Lloyds Banking Group, Persimmon and ITV.

Trading statements

Churchill China, Destiny Pharma Holdings, Tesco (LSE:TSCO)

AGM/EGM

Abrdn China Investment Company

Friday 14 April

Trading statements

888 Holdings, AO World, CMC Markets, Flowtech Fluidpower, Hays, LifeSafe Holdings

AGM/EGM

Zenith Energy

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

