The Week Ahead: Tesco is the main event
Although the Easter holidays mean it’s a slow start to reporting season, annual results from the country’s largest supermarket chain will be watched very closely.
Monday 10 April
Easter Monday bank holiday. Markets closed.
Tuesday 11 April
Trading statements
Devolver Digital, JTC
AGM/EGM
Aeorema Communications, Apollon Formularies, Hot Rocks Investments, Pittards
Wednesday 12 April
Trading statements
Argentex, DP Eurasia, Everyman Media Group, LBG Media, Tharisa
AGM/EGM
SuperSeed Capital
Thursday 13 April
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Lloyds Banking Group, Persimmon and ITV.
Trading statements
Churchill China, Destiny Pharma Holdings, Tesco (LSE:TSCO)
AGM/EGM
Abrdn China Investment Company
Friday 14 April
Trading statements
888 Holdings, AO World, CMC Markets, Flowtech Fluidpower, Hays, LifeSafe Holdings
AGM/EGM
Zenith Energy
