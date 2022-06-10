Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Tesco, WH Smith, Boohoo, Whitbread, AO World

10th June 2022 13:49

There’s plenty of activity in the days ahead, with big FTSE 100 companies and AIM listed firms likely to make headlines.

Monday 13 June

Trading statements

Augmentum Fintech, Molten Ventures, Sirius Real Estate

AGM/EGM

Angus Energy, Elixirr International, Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust, Mirriad Advertising, Ocean Outdoor, Saga, Spectra Systems, VPC Speciality Lending Investments

Tuesday 14 June

Trading statements

Ashtead, Bellway, CML Microsystems, Crest Nicholson, discoverIE, Driver Group, Ferguson, FirstGroup, iomart Group, LoopUp, Montanaro UK Smaller Cos Investment Trust, OnTheMarket, Oxford Instruments, Paragon Banking Group, Renalytix, Vianet

AGM/EGM

Andrews Sykes Group, Coro Energy, DCD Media, Everyman Media Grou, Fair Oaks Income, Genflow Biosciences, IP Group, LoopUp, Pod Point Group Holdings, SDX Energy, Somero Enterprises, St Mark Homes

Wednesday 15 June

Trading statements

AO World, Bloomsbury Publishing, Castings, Custodian REIT, Allied Minds, Tatton Asset Management, FireAngel Safety Technology, Idox, IGas Energy, JPMorgan European Discovery Trust, Motorpoint, SCS Group, Severfield, WH Smith (LSE:SMWH), Whitbread (LSE:WTB)

AGM/EGM

Angling Direct, 888 Holdings, Christie Group, Deltic Energy, Distribution Finance Capital Holdings, Ferrexpo, Foresight Solar Fund, Foxtons, IGas Energy, NAHL Group, NB Global Monthly Income Fund, Phoenix Spree Deutschland, Science in Sport, SourceBio International, Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust, Tortilla Mexican Grill, WANdisco, Whitbread, Xaar

Thursday 16 June

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Land Securities Group (LSE:LAND), Persimmon (LSE:PSN) and Pets at Home Group (LSE:PETS).

Trading statements

Best of the Best, Boohoo Group (LSE:BOO), CareTech Holdings, Filtronic, GB Group, Halfords, Halma, JLEN Environmental Assets Group, Lindsell Train Investment Trust, Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust, Mountview Estates, N Brown, NextEnergy Solar Fund, River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Co, S4 Capital, Syncona, Volex

AGM/EGM

AEX Gold, Anexo, Anpario, Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust, Bisichi, Engage XR Holdings, EPE Special Opportunities, Evraz, Informa, Kape Technologies, Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust, Ruffer Investment Co, S4 Capital, TBC Bank Group, UK Commercial Property REIT

Friday 17 June

Trading statements

Tesco (LSE:TSCO)

AGM/EGM

Aseana Properties, City of London Group, Directa Plus, EnQuest, Insight Business Support, Metals Exploration, Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust, Tesco

