The Week Ahead: Tesco, WH Smith, Boohoo, Whitbread, AO World
There’s plenty of activity in the days ahead, with big FTSE 100 companies and AIM listed firms likely to make headlines.
- 15 cheap shares value fund managers are backing
- Ian Cowie: this ‘too hot to touch’ trust is now booming again
- Strategy wars: UK income versus US growth in 2022
- What you need to know about investing in commodities
- How I find small-cap gems, and three favourite shares
Monday 13 June
Trading statements
Augmentum Fintech, Molten Ventures, Sirius Real Estate
AGM/EGM
Angus Energy, Elixirr International, Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust, Mirriad Advertising, Ocean Outdoor, Saga, Spectra Systems, VPC Speciality Lending Investments
Tuesday 14 June
Trading statements
Ashtead, Bellway, CML Microsystems, Crest Nicholson, discoverIE, Driver Group, Ferguson, FirstGroup, iomart Group, LoopUp, Montanaro UK Smaller Cos Investment Trust, OnTheMarket, Oxford Instruments, Paragon Banking Group, Renalytix, Vianet
AGM/EGM
Andrews Sykes Group, Coro Energy, DCD Media, Everyman Media Grou, Fair Oaks Income, Genflow Biosciences, IP Group, LoopUp, Pod Point Group Holdings, SDX Energy, Somero Enterprises, St Mark Homes
Wednesday 15 June
Trading statements
AO World, Bloomsbury Publishing, Castings, Custodian REIT, Allied Minds, Tatton Asset Management, FireAngel Safety Technology, Idox, IGas Energy, JPMorgan European Discovery Trust, Motorpoint, SCS Group, Severfield, WH Smith (LSE:SMWH), Whitbread (LSE:WTB)
AGM/EGM
Angling Direct, 888 Holdings, Christie Group, Deltic Energy, Distribution Finance Capital Holdings, Ferrexpo, Foresight Solar Fund, Foxtons, IGas Energy, NAHL Group, NB Global Monthly Income Fund, Phoenix Spree Deutschland, Science in Sport, SourceBio International, Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust, Tortilla Mexican Grill, WANdisco, Whitbread, Xaar
Thursday 16 June
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Land Securities Group (LSE:LAND), Persimmon (LSE:PSN) and Pets at Home Group (LSE:PETS).
Trading statements
Best of the Best, Boohoo Group (LSE:BOO), CareTech Holdings, Filtronic, GB Group, Halfords, Halma, JLEN Environmental Assets Group, Lindsell Train Investment Trust, Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust, Mountview Estates, N Brown, NextEnergy Solar Fund, River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Co, S4 Capital, Syncona, Volex
AGM/EGM
AEX Gold, Anexo, Anpario, Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust, Bisichi, Engage XR Holdings, EPE Special Opportunities, Evraz, Informa, Kape Technologies, Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust, Ruffer Investment Co, S4 Capital, TBC Bank Group, UK Commercial Property REIT
Friday 17 June
Trading statements
AGM/EGM
Aseana Properties, City of London Group, Directa Plus, EnQuest, Insight Business Support, Metals Exploration, Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust, Tesco
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks