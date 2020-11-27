The Week Ahead: a US return and FTSE 100 reshuffle

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor |

Share on:

Despite a quiet week for corporate results, our head of markets names some key events to watch closely. 

Monday 30 November

Trading statements

discoverIE Group, Vivo Energy, Omega Diagnostics, CentralNic, Victoria, Draper Esprit, Panoply Holdings, Civitas Social Housing, Accsys Technologies

AGM/EGM

Europa Metals, Advance Energy, Seeing Machines, Pensana Rare Earths, OPG Power Ventures, Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust

Tuesday 1 December

Trading statements

Sosandar, Gooch & Housego, Iomart Group, Mercia Asset Management, Topps Tiles, Urban&Civic, Hyve Group

AGM/EGM

Myanmar Strategic Holdings, Aeorema Communications

Wednesday 2 December

Trading statements

Avon Rubber, IXICO, Loungers

AGM/EGM

Kingswood Holdings, Target Healthcare REIT, Gunsynd, Rambler Metals & Mining

Thursday 3 December

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Bunzl, Hill & Smith, YouGov, Big Yellow and Daily Mail & General Trust.

Trading statements

Countryside Properties, AJ Bell, Oxford Metrics, Go-Ahead, CareTech Holdings, Tritax EuroBox, Marlowe, Clipper Logistics

AGM/EGM

Nanoco Group, Marwyn Value Investors, B&M European Value Retail, MJ Gleeson, Ormonde Mining, Ferguson, Ceiba Investments, STV Group

Friday 4 December

Trading statements

Stenprop 

AGM/EGM

Abcam, Auctus Growth, Warehouse Reit

 

 

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox
Sign up for a free research account and get the latest news and discussion, and create your own Virtual Portfolio