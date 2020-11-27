The Week Ahead: a US return and FTSE 100 reshuffle
Despite a quiet week for corporate results, our head of markets names some key events to watch closely.
Monday 30 November
Trading statements
discoverIE Group, Vivo Energy, Omega Diagnostics, CentralNic, Victoria, Draper Esprit, Panoply Holdings, Civitas Social Housing, Accsys Technologies
AGM/EGM
Europa Metals, Advance Energy, Seeing Machines, Pensana Rare Earths, OPG Power Ventures, Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust
Tuesday 1 December
Trading statements
Sosandar, Gooch & Housego, Iomart Group, Mercia Asset Management, Topps Tiles, Urban&Civic, Hyve Group
AGM/EGM
Myanmar Strategic Holdings, Aeorema Communications
Wednesday 2 December
Trading statements
Avon Rubber, IXICO, Loungers
AGM/EGM
Kingswood Holdings, Target Healthcare REIT, Gunsynd, Rambler Metals & Mining
Thursday 3 December
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Bunzl, Hill & Smith, YouGov, Big Yellow and Daily Mail & General Trust.
Trading statements
Countryside Properties, AJ Bell, Oxford Metrics, Go-Ahead, CareTech Holdings, Tritax EuroBox, Marlowe, Clipper Logistics
AGM/EGM
Nanoco Group, Marwyn Value Investors, B&M European Value Retail, MJ Gleeson, Ormonde Mining, Ferguson, Ceiba Investments, STV Group
Friday 4 December
Trading statements
Stenprop
AGM/EGM
Abcam, Auctus Growth, Warehouse Reit
