What happens to my investment portfolio when I die?

There was a collective sigh of relief last week when Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed that HMRC would not be introducing a new “death tax” on pensions in the recent Autumn Statement.

Earlier in the year, the government had aired plans that it was to start taxing income withdrawals made by beneficiaries, if a pension member died before the age of 75.

Currently, if somebody dies before the age of 75, no income tax will be payable on any withdrawals their beneficiaries take from the pot - no matter whether they take lumps sums or draw income – and this position is now expected to remain in place.

However, while this volte-face is undoubtedly welcome, it has provided a sage reminder of the complexity around what happens to our pensions and investments when we die and the level of tax that could be payable.

Let’s explore where you and and your loved ones will stand.

Private pensions

If you have a defined contribution (DC) pension and you die before the age of 75, any remaining funds can be passed on to your loved ones and there will no income tax to pay. If you die after your 75th birthday, your chosen beneficiaries may need to pay income tax on it.

This applies whether you have not accessed your pot (your “uncrystallised fund”) or converted it into flexi-access drawdown.

If you used your DC pension to buy an annuity however, the situation is different. In these cases payments will stop when you die – unless it’s a joint policy and payments will carry on being made to your spouse or partner, or you selected a guarantee that ensures payments are made for a specified period of time.

Any money that is inherited from a DC pension will also fall outside your estate and be free of inheritance tax. However, it’s important you let your pension provider know who you would like to get the money by completing a nomination or expression of wishes form and keeping it up to date. Without this information your pension provider will be forced to make the decision itself.

If you have a defined benefit (DB) pension that pays a guaranteed income, what happens when you die will depend both on your family situation and the specific rules for your scheme. If you are married or have dependent children, some income would normally be maintained for them and this income would be taxable. However, if you are single and don’t have financial dependents, payments would normally stop.

The state pension

Although not strictly part of your portfolio, it’s important to know what happens to your state pension on death.

When you die, in most cases, state pension payments will stop. There are some circumstances where limited benefits could be passed on to a spouse or civil partner, but that would depend on when you both reached state pension age and the benefits that had been accrued.

For example, if you reached state pension age before 6 April 2016, and had built up entitlement to the “additional state pension”, your spouse might be entitled to part of that payment when you die. Alternatively, if you reached state pension age after that date and were in receipt of a “protected payment”, your spouse could be entitled to inherit half that.

Both of these payments would be made alongside their regular state pension and would be subject to income tax.

The state pension is complicated but you can find out more about what your spouse or civil partner could potentially inherit here.

Individual Savings Accounts

You can leave your individual savings accounts (ISA) to whoever you like when you die and can specify the details in your will. However, it’s important to note that the tax-free status of these pots will only be protected if that money is passed on to a spouse or civil partner.

This is facilitated by a temporary additional ISA allowance on top of their own, that is equivalent to the amount of money they are inheriting. This is known as an additional permitted subscription (APS) and it can cover every ISA that you are passing on, even if they are with different providers. So if you pass on £50,000 from three ISAs, your spouse will have a total ISA allowance in that tax year of £70,000 (the APS plus the standard £20,000 ISA allowance).

The money from inherited ISAs will be paid as cash, but to use the APS, the beneficiary will need to pay the money into their current ISA or arrange a new one within three years (or 180 days after the estate administration is finalised, whichever is later). The ISA manager would claim the APS on their behalf.

Once you have died, your ISAs will also form part of your estate which means they could be subject to IHT if it’s value exceeds the nil rate band. Again, if they are passed on to a spouse or civil partner, this won’t be an issue as this type of transfer is IHT free. However, if your ISA is passed on to someone that you aren’t married to, it will form part of your estate and could potentially be subject to tax at 40%.

If your ISA portfolio is invested in qualifying AIM shares that have been held for at least two years before you die, then you can swerve IHT under business relief rules.