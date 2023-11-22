Autumn Statement 2023: what does it mean for you?

What a difference a year makes. Roughly 12 months ago, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt reversed most of the tax cuts proposed by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng in his ill-fated mini-Budget, to avoid plunging the UK economy into turmoil.

But at his 2023 Autumn Statement delivered to the House of Commons earlier today, Hunt unleashed a whopping 110 measures - including eye-catching tax giveaways for workers and businesses – in a bid to turbo-charge growth. This is despite previously warning that tax cuts were “virtually impossible” as looser fiscal policy might inflame stubborn inflation.

The chancellor also unveiled plans to consult on a groundbreaking shake-up to the workplace pension landscape, while reforms to individual savings accounts (ISA) were found lurking in the summary document - more on these further down.

Why the U-turn on tax cuts?

The chancellor’s stark about-face on tax cuts is believed to have been made possible by several developments which have buoyed the UK’s economic outlook. Inflation has eased to 4.6%, borrowing costs have been lower than expected, and tax receipts are swelling.

Laura Trott, chief secretary for the Treasury, said on Tuesday: “The economy is in a very different place to where we were a year ago and we can now focus on going for growth, pushing up the growth rate of the economy and cutting taxes for individuals.”

This year’s Autumn Statement had been billed as a path to lower taxes, with extra financial support for low-to-middle earners a key target for the government. So, did the event live up to its billing?

Let’s examine what the chancellor has announced and explain how it might affect you.

But first, here’s a quick round up of the economic outlook.

Inflation and growth

According to Hunt, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts that inflation will fall to 2.8% by the end of 2024, and to 2% during 2025.

In terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) the OBR has downgraded its forecasts from earlier this year. It expects the UK economy to grow 0.7% in 2024 and 1.4% in 2025, a marked fall from March’s predictions which were 1.8% and 2.5% for 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Triple lock ‘ honoured in full ’

There was good news for pensioners as Hunt kept his promise to maintain the triple lock, with the state pension set to rise 8.5% from April in line with average wage increases. The government was reportedly mulling a lower increase of 7.8%, which stripped out one-off bonus payments to civil servants and NHS staff but has honoured the triple lock in its absolute form.

This means that from April, the basic state pension will rise by £13.30 a week to £169.50 (£8,814 a year), while the full new state pension will hike £17.35 a week to £221.20 (£11,502 a year).

Boost to workers and low earners

Hunt announced several reforms that will prop up workers’ pay packets.

First, the main rate of employee Class 1 National Insurance (NI) will drop from 12% to 10% from January 6, with 27 million workers set to benefit. According to government calculations, someone on the average UK salary of £35,000 will save £450 a year.

Second, Hunt shook up the tax system for self-employed workers, abolishing Class 2 NICs and reducing Class 4 NICs from 9% to 8%, due to take effect from April.

Class 2 NICs are a fixed weekly amount paid by sole traders and partnerships. The current rate is £3.45 per week for 2023-24. Scrapping them could save self-employed workers £190 from next year.

Class 4 NICs are paid on profits between £12,570 and £50,270 – on anything above you pay 2%. As a result of the one percentage point reduction, sole traders and partnerships could save up to £377 a year.

And third, yesterday it was revealed that the national living wage will rise from £10.42 an hour to £11.44 an hour from next year, a mammoth 9.8% uptick, with the policy extended to 21-year-olds for the first time. Nearly three million workers are expected to benefit from this measure, worth up to £1,800 for those working full-time.

Meanwhile, benefits and Universal Credit will uprate by 6.7% from next year, a £470 boost for 5.5 million households, according to the chancellor.