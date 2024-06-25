What next for Nvidia stock after losing top spot?

Nvidia’s remarkable ascent reflects an 80% share of the rapidly expanding market for AI chips, ensuring that its quarterly results have comfortably exceeded the high bar set by analysts and its own management team led by Jensen Huang. Interest has also picked up since this month’s 10-for-1 stock split, which has made each share more affordable to retail investors. The surge in valuation has been the driving force behind a series of record highs for the S&P 500 index, with Nvidia accounting for about 35% of the benchmark’s rise this year. Sign up to our free newsletter for share, fund and trust ideas, and the latest news and analysis

Nvidia now world’s biggest public company after passing Microsoft The company has since slipped back to third in the S&P 500 rankings in what Wall Street has seen as either a pause for breath or signs the air is being let out of the balloon. Yesterday’s decline of 6.7% for Nvidia left the S&P 500 in negative territory even though 70% of its constituents finished higher. Cambridge-based ARM Holdings ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) also fell sharply as the SOXX semiconductor index retreated 2.9% and the Nasdaq declined 1.1%. Amid some evidence of a rotation into value, the S&P 500 energy and banking sub-indices rose 2.7% and 1.5% respectively. Without taking any single-name views, UBS Global Wealth Management said today it continued to believe AI offered significant opportunities for growth with potential value creation likely amounting to trillions of dollars. It added: “But the global tech sector is not cheap, and pockets of excessive leverage are adding to complexity for individual investors managing their exposure. “With AI demand remaining robust and the technology likely to disrupt and transform industries in the years to come, we still think it is important for investors to ensure they’re sufficiently invested.”

