What other investors are reading right now: 1 June 2022
What are the hottest articles on the interactive investor website right now? These are the stories, tips and research investors have been most interested in this past week.
1) Richard Beddard: this share’s fighting for a place in my top 10
It’s not especially cheap, but our companies analyst likes this uncomplicated business and thinks it’s a good long-term investment.
2) Ian Cowie: this trust has slumped, but high dividend offers comfort
A purchase made by our columnist last summer has suffered more than most in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
3) What you need to know about the energy windfall tax
The cat is finally out of the bag and Rishi Sunak has announced his plans for a windfall tax on energy companies. Here are the details and what it means for investors.
4) Insider: buying at a firm with dividend appeal
Recruiters are being hit by economic fears, but as the world of work changes this director sees the outlook differently. There’s also buying at three FTSE 100 stocks.
5) Stockwatch: a FTSE 100 value play or fool’s gold?
A drop in the share price of this blue-chip stock has piqued the interest of companies analyst Edmond Jackson. Here, he explains whether he’d buy, sell or hold.
6) How Terry Smith is investing as markets crash
The veteran stock picker has been doubling down on his technology bet rather than retreating to ‘defensive stocks’. .
7) Chart of the week: are Netflix shares a buy after 70% fall?
With the shares down and subscriber numbers falling, technical analyst John Burford considers the outlook for the streaming giant.
8) Topping up trusts in a ‘cheap’ region that’s out of favour
Kepler analysts think shares in this country are cheap and consider whether investors should be adding to their exposure.
9) Five tips to cope in a bear market
Veteran investors share their wisdom on how to keep your head when everyone else is losing theirs.
10) Insider: directors pile in after firm's third results upgrade
As many share prices suffer sharp declines, chiefs at four companies have spent heavily on stock in their own businesses. Our City expert names the big spenders.
