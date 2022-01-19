What other investors are reading right now: 20 January 2022
What are the hottest articles on the interactive investor website right now? These are the stories, tips and research investors have been most interested in this past week.
1) Fund and trust alternatives to Scottish Mortgage and Fundsmith Equity
The most-popular fund and investment trust among British investors continue to see their assets climb. We ask experts to name alternatives.
2) Investors ignore this FTSE 100 stock’s massive dividend
It’s a recognised income play, but no one’s buying that story today. We explain why and look at the startling share price collapse of a famous name.
3) Richard Beddard: not an obvious bargain, but a quality package
There’s much to be admired about this manufacturing company, but a few things would make it even better, argues our columnist.
4) 10 stocks that could protect investors from inflation
Lots of companies could struggle if high inflation is here to stay, but Stockopedia’s Ben Hobson has a way of picking possible winners whatever happens. Here are some of his best ideas.
5) Ian Cowie: DIY investors have more freedom than fund managers
Our columnist draws comfort from interactive investor customers beating the professionals in 2021.
6) Top-performing fund, investment trust and ETF data: January 2022
interactive investor shares former Money Observer full listings of fund, investment trust and ETF data.
7) 27 dividend stocks for income seekers in 2022
Picking dividend stocks has not been easy in recent years, but this team of City experts has built a list of income plays that could generate a blockbuster yield this year.
8) Stockwatch: exciting times for these two shares
One of our companies analyst’s tips is doing well, and shares in another in the same sector rocketed this week. Find out what he thinks about prospects.
9) Andrew Pitts’ trust tips: portfolios splutter, but potential bargains emerge
Strength from private equity and technology choices were offset by weakness among growth-focused trusts in the last quarter of 2021.
10) The best places for a new year trust bargain
Kepler highlights where current opportunities lie and examines the performance of its Discounted Opportunities Portfolio.
