Fund and trust alternatives to Scottish Mortgage and Fundsmith Equity

The most-popular fund and investment trust among British investors continue to see their assets climb. We ask experts to name alternatives.

When it comes to investing, it can often pay to go against the grain. We asked a range of fund selectors and analysts for the alternatives they recommend for the most-popular investment trust and fund in the UK – the colossal £23 billion Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT) and £29 billion Fundsmith Equity.

Fundsmith Equity invests in high quality, well-established companies. Its fund manager Terry Smith says he does “not seek to find tomorrow’s winners – rather, to invest in companies that have already won”. His approach is to pick a small selection of resilient, global growth companies that are good value, and stick with them.

Scottish Mortgage focuses on disruptive companies that have a technological edge over competitors. Its fund manager – James Anderson and Tom Slarer - believe many of the most exciting companies now wait until their fastest growth period is over before seeking a stock market listing. To that end, they can invest up to 30% of assets in unquoted companies. At the end of November, the portfolio contained 49 private companies, accounting for just under 19.2% of total assets.

Alternatives to Fundsmith Equity

BlackRock Global Unconstrained

Fundsmith Equity has a bias towards quality growth stocks, a part of the market that TAM Asset Management has extensively researched. Of three alternatives it uses, BlackRock Global Unconstrained has outperformed Fundsmith the most.

The firm first bought the fund around the time the fund launched, in January 2020, and is considering increasing exposure. The fund is similarly concentrated with 23 holdings versus Fundsmith’s 28.

“Managed by Alister Hibbert and Michael Constantis, their focus lies solely with great businesses that can sustain high returns over very long periods,” says Dan Babington, a senior fund analyst at TAM. “They admit these are rare, but when found may offer significant alpha.”

BNY Mellon Long-Term Global Equity

BNY Mellon Long-Term Global Equity is akin to Fundsmith but with more diversification. It is a fund that Square Mile Research has rated since December 2020.

It has 48 holdings and is run by Walter Scott & Partners, which is autonomous from BNY Mellon, with an investment committee-based approach and strict investment criteria.

“We like the simple investment approach, driven by a stable team of investors tasked with in-depth fundamental research to build a resilient portfolio of quality businesses,” Ajay Vaid, an investment research analyst at Square Mile. “We expect this fund to deliver a conservative return profile, with defensiveness during periods of stress.”

Dodge & Cox Worldwide Global Stock

Square Mile also likes the Dodge & Cox Worldwide Global Stock fund, which it has rated since December 2017. It also favours quality stocks, but has much greater valuation sensitivity. The resultant portfolio is more diverse than Fundsmith’s, with 83 holdings at present.

“Dodge & Cox as a house has a quality focus…but it is also highly sensitive to valuation risk and wishes to buy companies at below average valuations,” says Vaid.

“With various risks in the market, this fund offers a more balanced approach with a valuation sweetener, which could benefit investors should interest rates rise or highly valued companies see their multiples begin to normalise.”

FTF Martin Currie Global Unconstrained

Ben Yearsley, a director of Shore Financial Planning, picks out FTF Martin Currie Global Unconstrained. The fund is managed by Zehrid Osmani and Yulia Hofstede.

Like Fundsmith it is a focused 20 to 30 stock portfolio with low turnover and very clear reasons for buying something.

“The team’s much smaller level of funds under management makes the fund more manoeuvrable when changes are needed compared to Fundsmith,” says Yearsley.

“This is a long-term growth fund so best suited to those investors who can buy and tuck away for a decade or more.”

LF Blue Whale Growth

LF Blue Whale Growth has various parallels with Fundsmith. Manager Stephen Yiu runs a concentrated portfolio (25 to 35 stocks), avoids structurally challenged industries or companies and focuses on the highest quality businesses, though he also pays close attention to valuations.

It is a fund that FundCalibre has been following since it launched in September 2017.

“We think it’s an exciting new fund and gave it a ‘Radar’ rating in summer 2020,” says head of research Juliet Schooling Latter. “As soon as it passed its third anniversary, we awarded it a full rating. It makes a good core global fund for clients with a reasonable risk appetite and long-time horizon.”

Montanaro Better World

Montanaro Better World is a constituent of interactive investor’s ACE 40 list of rated ethical investments and has been used by Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management since its launch in April 2018. It adopts a similar quality growth approach to Fundsmith, but with a few key differences.

“It’s primarily exposed to international small and medium-sized [SMID] companies, and only invests in companies that make a positive impact on the world – two elements we like,” says investment analyst Kamal Warraich.

“Due to the SMID-cap bias, the fund should be viewed as a driver of alpha. It can be utilised alongside core large-cap holdings – just like Fundsmith, in fact.”