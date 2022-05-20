What other investors are reading right now: 20 May 2022

What are the hottest articles on the interactive investor website right now? These are the stories, tips and research investors have been most interested in this past week.

1) Ian Cowie: the investment trusts that pass the 9% inflation test

Exclusive research names trusts with yields of 3% or more that over the past five years have delivered dividend increases ahead of the current rate of RPI inflation.

2) Insider: directors and analysts both buyers of these shares at multi-year low

This year has not been kind to these two stocks, which just traded at their lowest prices in years. But this was the trigger for hefty buying by the people who should know best.

3) Funds Fan: the Scottish Mortgage interview

Two of our experts interview Lawrence Burns, deputy fund manager of Scottish Mortgage investment trust.

4) Bargain Hunter: three big discounts tipped as a buy

Investment trust analysts are finding value in this part of the market, but there’s a difference in opinion over which is the best bargain opportunity.

5) Still time to buy these two dividend-paying energy rivals

They’ve been backed here before, but energy stocks could generate even better returns for shareholders thinks our overseas investing expert. There’s an update on Peloton Interactive too.

6) Richard Beddard: why I’m in favour of this promiscuous FTSE 100 firm

Our companies analyst explains why it’s good that this blue-chip is spreading its wings and making good money from it.

7) Stockwatch: what this warning for stock market investors really means

As a broad US index falls below a key technical support level and experts talk of a mass exodus from equities, analyst Edmond Jackson assesses the global investment outlook, the future for equities and containing the inflation genie.

8) Stockwatch: should you buy this 11% dividend yield?

It’s one of the highest-yielding stocks around, and it’s FTSE 100 listed. Companies analyst Edmond Jackson studies the numbers and tells us what he’d do with the shares.

9) Ian Cowie: an investment trust I intend to own forever

Our columnist owns two trusts in a sector that is out of form. He explains why he is buying and holding for the long term, pointing out that now is an opportunity to ‘buy low’.

10) Three UK shares with a great dividend story

Investors look to the UK for superior income opportunities and they will not have been disappointed today. Our City expert finds an 8% yield, a 28th year of dividend growth and a return to the dividend list for this AIM company.