What other investors are reading right now: 20 May 2022
What are the hottest articles on the interactive investor website right now? These are the stories, tips and research investors have been most interested in this past week.
1) Ian Cowie: the investment trusts that pass the 9% inflation test
Exclusive research names trusts with yields of 3% or more that over the past five years have delivered dividend increases ahead of the current rate of RPI inflation.
2) Insider: directors and analysts both buyers of these shares at multi-year low
This year has not been kind to these two stocks, which just traded at their lowest prices in years. But this was the trigger for hefty buying by the people who should know best.
3) Funds Fan: the Scottish Mortgage interview
Two of our experts interview Lawrence Burns, deputy fund manager of Scottish Mortgage investment trust.
4) Bargain Hunter: three big discounts tipped as a buy
Investment trust analysts are finding value in this part of the market, but there’s a difference in opinion over which is the best bargain opportunity.
5) Still time to buy these two dividend-paying energy rivals
They’ve been backed here before, but energy stocks could generate even better returns for shareholders thinks our overseas investing expert. There’s an update on Peloton Interactive too.
- Target and Walmart shock hammers Tesco, Diageo and Unilever
- Inflation watch: cost of living up 9% at 40-year high
6) Richard Beddard: why I’m in favour of this promiscuous FTSE 100 firm
Our companies analyst explains why it’s good that this blue-chip is spreading its wings and making good money from it.
7) Stockwatch: what this warning for stock market investors really means
As a broad US index falls below a key technical support level and experts talk of a mass exodus from equities, analyst Edmond Jackson assesses the global investment outlook, the future for equities and containing the inflation genie.
8) Stockwatch: should you buy this 11% dividend yield?
It’s one of the highest-yielding stocks around, and it’s FTSE 100 listed. Companies analyst Edmond Jackson studies the numbers and tells us what he’d do with the shares.
9) Ian Cowie: an investment trust I intend to own forever
Our columnist owns two trusts in a sector that is out of form. He explains why he is buying and holding for the long term, pointing out that now is an opportunity to ‘buy low’.
10) Three UK shares with a great dividend story
Investors look to the UK for superior income opportunities and they will not have been disappointed today. Our City expert finds an 8% yield, a 28th year of dividend growth and a return to the dividend list for this AIM company.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks