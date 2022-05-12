Interactive Investor

Funds Fan: the Scottish Mortgage interview

12th May 2022 16:55

Kyle Caldwell from interactive investor

In the latest episode, as usual Kyle Caldwell and Sam Benstead cast their eyes over a couple of fund and investment trust news stories; including explaining why investors have been dumping funds in the first quarter of 2022, and whether investors should expect more closures for funds that mainly invest in Russia.

Later on in the podcast, is an interview with Lawrence Burns, deputy fund manager of Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT). Burns gives his thoughts on the market rotation that’s been taking place in recent months, which has negatively hit the trust’s short-term performance. Burns also explains how the unlisted companies are valued, and provides views on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

  • Listen to more interactive investor podcasts featuring our own investment experts, fund managers and industry commentators by visiting our podcast page

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Richard Beddard: why I’m in favour of this promiscuous FTSE 100 firm

2 days ago

Stockwatch: what this warning for stock market investors really means

2 days ago

Ian Cowie: the investment trusts that pass the 9% inflation test

3 days ago

Your vote counts: Shell, Prudential, Aston Martin, Restaurant Group

2 days ago

The benefits of buying shares in a resilient global brand 

2 days ago

What Rolls-Royce just told shareholders at this year's AGM

3 days ago

Eight star fund managers you can buy on the cheap

4 days ago

Why fund managers are trimming and not ditching tech shares

5 days ago

Is this stock market sell-off overdone?

5 days ago