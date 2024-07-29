Which region is best to play a smaller companies’ comeback?

Smaller companies across the world finally appear to be emerging from one of the longest and most painful bear markets in their history. However, just as the sell-off has not been equal, the recovery may be more pronounced in some regions over others. Where should investors be hunting to participate in the recovery?

Some of the reasons behind small-cap weakness are common to all regions. They generally don’t do well at times when interest rates are rising and will also struggle during times of economic fragility. Economists have been fretting over recession for much of the last two years. A final factor has been small caps’ strong run during the pandemic, which left valuations looking stretched. The adjustment has been difficult and prolonged across the globe.

Nevertheless, there have also been factors specific to each region. In the UK, for example, smaller companies have suffered most from the poor sentiment that followed Brexit. In North America, the biggest problem has been the strength of the large caps rather than the weakness of smaller companies. In Japan, the weakness of the yen has been problematic for smaller companies, which tend to be more focused on the domestic economy. The revival in the Japanese stock market has been concentrated in the large exporters and banks.

There has been a tentative recovery for most smaller companies in recent months. Callum Wells, a fund manager at Castlefield, says a number of factors have come together to raise smaller companies out of their gloom. He says: “The revival has been brought about by a sense of greater financial stability; cost-of-living challenges have abated, inflation is under control and there’s a feeling that interest rates have peaked. Pandemic-related problems such as supply-chain blockages and inventory build-ups, have eased. Corporate earnings reports from smaller companies have generally been encouraging so far this year. There’s also takeover activity; switched-on private equity buyers have picked up some bargains.”

However, there have been regional variations. Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton says: “US smaller companies make up 56% of the world index and they have not yet recovered, which is surprising given the strength of the economy. However, the MSCI Europe ex-UK and the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap indices are on the recovery path, while at home the FTSE Small Cap and FTSE 250 (mid-cap) indices have been doing well.”

Broad exposure

Nish Patel, manager of The Global Smaller Companies Trust Ord (LSE:GSCT), makes the case for why the prospects for smaller companies are exciting: “The two time periods most similar today are the 1970s, after the bursting of the Nifty Fifty boom, and the late 1990s after the technology boom. Both of those periods were characterised by narrow leadership. Following those two periods, we had really long small-cap cycles. Following the Nifty Fifty bust, we had a 10-year cycle for smaller companies. Following the dotcom bust, we had an eight-year cycle. This could be the start of a long recovery for smaller companies.”

Individual markets

While a global approach would outsource the country decision-making, some investors may also want to take matters into their own hands by considering the opportunities in individual markets.

Some markets have been hit harder than others and therefore may be due a stronger bounce. James Klempster, deputy head of multi-asset investment at Liontrust, says the UK has been particularly hard hit: “Small caps globally represent an excellent buying opportunity from a valuation perspective and the UK small-cap market is a notably cheap market among a number of cheap markets.

“One of the main determinants of long-term returns for all asset classes is purchase valuation, and over the very long term, the small-cap premium tends to provide a greater return than larger capitalisation companies. This has proved to be the case in a number of different environments. At current valuations, we believe UK small caps are likely to have greater potential for future growth than the FTSE 100 index.”

David Holder, senior investment research analyst at Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research, picks the Liontrust UK Smaller Companies fund as a good option to exploit the recovery in UK small caps: “Its team of seven investment professionals have complementary skill sets and work collegiately. Their Economic Advantage investment process is well-defined and steers them towards relatively steady businesses with a competitive edge, that are gradually growing and generating high levels of cash. The emphasis is very much on a firm's intangible assets, namely intellectual property, strong distribution channels and significant recurring business.”

In interactive investor’s Super 60 list, which comprises best-in-class fund ideas, are Henderson Smaller Companies Ord (LSE:HSL), an investment trust, and WS Amati UK Listed Smaller Companies. For the Henderson strategy, the investment approach is focused on identifying quality-growth companies and holding them over the long term. The Amati fund seeks businesses that can grow faster than the broader economy over the longer term. These are typically companies demonstrating strong barriers to entry, competitive advantage, strong pricing power and sustainable growth. Our recent Fund Spotlight feature took a detailed look at the Amati fund.