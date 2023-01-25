Why I’ve downgraded this Dow Jones megastar

It pays a decent dividend but this colossal multinational has put off overseas investing expert Rodney Hobson. Here’s why he’s cut his rating on the shares.

Tougher times for consumers has translated into a squeeze on Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG). The strength of the US dollar has not helped, either. Increasing profits in the near term is going to be difficult.

The consumer goods firm, whose brands include Aerial, Fairy, Gillette and Lenor, reported that net sales fell 1% to $20.8 billion in the final three months of 2022, the second quarter of its financial year. Beauty, grooming, baby, feminine and family care all saw falls in sales, while healthcare did best, although even here growth was only 2%.

Admittedly, the figures are not quite as bad as they seem. Just over half of all revenue comes from outside the United States, and the strength of the dollar cut the value of sales made in other currencies, otherwise there would have been 5% growth. The company is now slightly more optimistic about keeping up that level of growth for its full financial year to the end of June.

More worrying is that earnings per share (EPS) slipped from $1.66 in the same quarter of 2021 to $1.59. Chairman John Moeller expects EPS to grow over for the full year, but one might be more confident if he refrained from comments such as this: “We remain committed to our integrated strategies of a focused product portfolio, superiority, productivity, constructive disruption and an agile and accountable organization structure.”

Does that mindless jargon really add anything to the sum of human knowledge? Or increase confidence that he has a grip on the company’s operations? Despite the bullish tone, P&G’s sales comparisons have actually slipped back since the previous quarter.

The company certainly needs to concentrate meaningfully on higher input costs and increased distribution charges. While the range of strong brand names such as Tide washing powder, Oral-B toothbrushes, Pentene shampoo and Pampers nappies has allowed P&G to pass increased costs on to consumers in the form of higher prices, there is a worrying trend for hard-pressed consumer to switch to cheaper own-brand alternatives in supermarkets.

This could be the point at which P&G discovers that its pricing power is not as strong as it thought. It has raised prices by 5% but seen sales drop 6% in volume terms. If consumers find that cheaper alternatives are just as good, or so close that they cannot tell the difference, then those customers are potentially lost forever.

Gross profit margins did pick up in the latest period but at 47.4% are still lower than they were a year earlier. To restore margins, P&G will need to raise selling prices further while hoping that the rise in input prices is abating.