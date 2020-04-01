2023 Investment outlook
Our experts analyse the major talking points for investors and share their investment ideas for the future.
> Autumn Statement 2022: Tax changes
> Wealth preservation investing
> 2023 forecasts and predictions
> Stock tips for 2023
While we don’t know exactly what will happen in 2023, we do know that the UK economy will likely spend at least some of it in recession. Recession won’t itself trigger a market crash; performance will depend on the severity of any downturn, and thinking is that this could be a long and shallow recession. That’s been factored into many share prices already, so markets will react to surprises, perhaps to company profits, interest rates, the growth outlook or macro events. There will be opportunities, as there always are in these circumstances, to buy good companies at reasonable prices, but investors will have to pay close attention as events unfold
You can read what interactive investor’s experts and widely respected writers think about the investment world and what might affect it in 2023 below.
To keep up with events, interactive investor's award-winning team will deliver all the news and analysis needed to help you make the best investment decisions.
The big personal financial events of 2022 and how they will affect your finances
