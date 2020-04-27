Why Omega Diagnostics shares are up 700% in April

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

Today’s news is completely separate from the UK Rapid Test Consortium (UK-RTC), which Omega set up with three other companies - Abingdon Health, BBI Solutions, CIGA Healthcare - and the University of Oxford on 9 April.

The idea here is to “jointly develop and manufacture a Covid-19 Point of Care antibody test as part of the government's five pillar national testing strategy for Covid-19.”

This test could be used 'at-home' and will be made in Omega's Alva facility in Scotland.

Omega Diagnostics has been around since 1987, but only listed on the junior AIM market in 2006 when it reversed into a cash shell company called Quintessentially English.

The medical diagnostics business has been focussed on infectious diseases, food intolerance and allergy testing, but, in the 13 or so years since joining AIM, the share price has rarely done much.

Buyers chased Omega’s share price up as much as 60% in early deals Monday, extending gains made in the past few weeks. It takes the rally for April to a sensational 699.47%.

Omega shares haven’t been close to this since February 2007, when they were still in the rapid decline phase following the listing on AIM in September the year before.

Mark Brewer, analyst at Omega's broker finnCap, said: "Until we have better visibility over potential orders we are not changing forecasts, which exclude any Covid-19 ELISA revenues, and are underpinned by Food Intolerance and VISITECT CD4 [used for HIV patients].

"With the potential production capacity able to generate up to an estimated £30 million of revenues, there is clearly upside to [our current] 25p valuation. How much will depend on the orders received and the sustainable or recurring nature of those revenues."

