These 32 stocks are ‘clear winners’ from the corona crisis

A team of city analysts name the companies they think will emerge stronger post Covid-19.

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance Among stocks to have fallen sharply in 2020, Peel Hunt thinks that JD Sports can rebound in spectacular fashion from last night's 494p, having fallen 41% in 2020. Its price target of 900p would return the highly-rated stock to the record-breaking levels seen in February. The broker said: “JD Sports has built itself an enviable position in the global sports fashion market and will emerge stronger from the crisis.” The note said JD now had a seat at the global table thanks to its US acquisition of Finish Line and strong relationships with Nike and Adidas. Elsewhere in retail, ASOS shares are backed to reach 3,000p after its recent share placing provided enough headroom to both withstand the crisis and develop expansion plans. On Dunelm, Peel Hunt expects the homewares business to accelerate its 8.5% market share materially as consumers embrace a new online platform and as it exploits weaker rivals. Oil share analysis and Covid-19 stock round-up

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Take control of your retirement planning with our award-winning, low-cost Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) Auto Trader (LSE:AUTO) is also backed to recover from a difficult 2020, with the company's market position and insight set to be of real value once used car sales restart following the lockdown. A recent fundraising has extinguished debt and armed the company for M&A should opportunities arise, Peel Hunt said. A price target of 545p would take Trader back to mid-February levels. The broker sees shares in specialist lender Paragon as one of the biggest potential winners from any Covid-19 markets recovery, with a price target of 600p compared with last night's 323p. Today's note said: “As a likely survivor, it should benefit from expected stronger margins after Covid-19.” Paragon has a strong position in professional buy-to-let mortgages, with the vast majority of lending on a secured basis and with prudent loan-to-value ratios. The three other stocks in the financial sector with buy recommendations are Impax (LSE:IPX), IntegraFin (LSE:IHP) and Manolete (LSE:MANO).