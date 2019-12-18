Why Pearson shares welcomed CEO’s departure

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

The disposal increases Pearson's focus on its goal of becoming a world-leading digital learning company. Fallon pointed out today that 75% of the business was now growing, but that “major industry wide disruption” was still impacting the US higher education courseware business.

The company said in September it expects the division's revenues to decline by around 10% this year due to fewer college enrolments and as students turn away from print products more rapidly than anticipated.

With adjusted operating profit in 2019 now set to be nearer to £590 million than £640 million, the warning reignited questions about Fallon's future and how much cost savings rather than revenues growth have been the driving force behind Pearson's recent progress. Analysts currently expect organic sales to decline 0.6% this year, and only rise 0.1% in 2020.

Fallon said he will continue to work on the “major transformation” of Pearson while chairman Sidney Taurel looks for a new CEO. In doing so, Pearson joins a number of other FTSE 100 companies in a period of leadership uncertainty.

Dave Lewis is not due to leave Tesco until next summer, while a successor to Alison Cooper has yet to be found at Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB) and Iain Conn is still at Centrica (LSE:CNA) despite his departure being announced in July. He's scheduled to stay at the British Gas owner until its AGM in May.

A period of upheaval in the boardrooms of the UK's top 100 companies has also seen the departure of John Flint at HSBC (LSE:HSBA), replaced on an interim basis by Noel Quinn. Other CEO casualties this year include Gavin Patterson at BT Group (LSE:BT.A), who left in January.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley said the departure of Fallon at Pearson had been “largely anticipated” and that the removal of this uncertainty should be welcomed by markets.

They added that the absence of a further profits warning alongside today's announcement would also be seen as encouraging, with two weeks to the end of the 2019 financial year.

Last month, UBS reiterated its “buy” recommendation but cut its price target to 880p from 900p. They noted that Pearson's digital revenues were growing faster than its peers and that this should help moderate declines in higher education courseware revenues in 2020 and 2021, even if print sales still decline at a rate of 30%.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.