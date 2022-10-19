Will the state pension rise by 10.1%?

As inflation soars to 10.1%, Alice Guy explains how the cost of living is linked to the state pension triple lock and what scrapping the triple lock could mean for pensioners.

Yesterday, we learned that Liz Truss is considering ripping up the state pension triple lock. It would mean the state pension rises by 5.5% rather than today’s 10.1% inflation figure.

Here, we discuss the latest news on the triple lock, how it is affected by inflation and what 10.1% inflation will mean for pensioners and savers.

Inflation at 10.1%

Figures released this morning reveal that inflation is at its highest rate for 40 years. The increase is largely driven by food inflation, which is up 14.6% from this time last year.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, said: “UK September consumer price inflation hit a 40-year high of 10.1%, topping expectations for 10% and rising versus 9.9% in August. Food made the largest upward contribution, while the falling price of motor fuels made the largest downward offsetting impact. Food and non-alcoholic drinks prices rose by 14.6% in the 12 months to September, the 14th consecutive monthly rise and the highest since April 1980. This month’s reading is particularly important because it contributes to the government’s calculation of April’s rise in the state pension.”

State pension triple lock

The triple lock, a manifesto commitment in 2019, guarantees the state pension will rise by the highest of inflation (based on September CPI figures, released today), wages (measured from May to July 2022) and 2.5%.

The triple lock was suspended in 2022, meaning that the state pension rose by only 3.1% this year, rather than 8%, saving the Treasury an estimated £5 billion. The suspension froze pensioners’ income far below galloping inflation, giving them a pay cut in real terms.

Earlier this year, the triple lock was reinstated by Rishi Sunak, and just two weeks ago Liz Truss said she was "committed" to the flagship policy.

However, yesterday it looked like another U-turn could be on the cards. Truss’s spokesman said that: "The prime minister and the chancellor are not making any commitments on individual policy areas at this point, but as I say the decisions will be made through the prism of what matters most to the most vulnerable."

The government has a black hole in its budget and the state pension would be an easy, if politically damaging, way to make savings. The state pension is hugely expensive, costing the taxpayer more than £100 billion per year, and the government have limited options elsewhere.

If the triple lock was maintained, this month’s inflation figure of 10.1% will be used to set the state pension rise next April. A rise of 10.1% would mean that annual payments rise from £9,627 to £10,600 in April 2023 for a full state pension.

If instead, the triple lock is scrapped, then the state pension would rise by wages instead of inflation. That wages figure was set in July 2022 and was 5.5%. If the state pension increases at this lower figure of 5.5%, rather than 10.1%, the state pension would rise to £10,156.

At the time of writing, no decision has yet been made and critics argue that suspending the triple lock would be hugely politically damaging, and that axing it should be a last resort for the government.

Even if the government decides to keep the triple lock, they are likely to find other ways to make savings. A government pension review, led by Baroness Neville-Rolfe, is expected to recommend increasing the state pension age more quickly when it reports in May 2023.

The last review in 2017 suggested speeding up the state pension age changes to 2037-39, meaning that today’s 50-year-olds would not get their state pension until they reach 68 years old.