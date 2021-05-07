Your vote counts: focus on AGMs at Rolls-Royce, Astra and BP

New pay policies at Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.) and AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN) will be subject of shareholder votes next week as more blue-chip companies seek to adapt remuneration to reflect Covid-19 conditions.

In the case of Rolls, chief executive Warren East is to get 30% of his salary in shares and focus on shorter-term bonus targets as he bids to get the engines giant back on its feet.

Astra wants to ensure it has the flexibility to recognise “exceptional performance” after a year in which CEO Pascal Soriot oversaw the delivery of a Covid-19 vaccine. However, the drugs giant's proposed changes haven't gone down well with some voting advisory groups.

Rolls and Astra are among several heavyweight companies hosting meetings next week, although due to the pandemic, they will be online and business may be restricted. Other high-profile AGMs taking place include BP (LSE:BP.), Centrica (LSE:CNA) (Monday), Prudential (LSE:PRU) (Thursday) and Ocado (LSE:OCDO).

The AGM season has already seen plenty of shareholder protest votes, with the “golden handcuffs” pay arrangement for BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) boss Charles Woodburn resulting in almost 25% of votes being cast against the company's remuneration report on Thursday.

There was also a massive backlash against Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO)’s pay policy in a year which included the destruction of a 46,000-year-old Aboriginal heritage site while expanding the Pilbara iron ore mine in Western Australia.

AstraZeneca (Tuesday 11 May)

A remuneration policy brought in only a year ago has been updated by the drugs giant to recognise that the “world has drastically changed” in the last 12 months.

It said the “visionary leadership” of CEO Pascal Soriot and other directors in developing a not-for-profit Covid-19 vaccine at the same time as delivering on financial targets, had highlighted the need for sufficient flexibility to reward exceptional performance.

The company is seeking shareholder approval for a renewed remuneration policy where the potential maximum long-term share award for Soriot increases to 650% of his £1.3 million base salary, from the 550% agreed at last year's AGM.

Astra is also using headroom under the existing policy to increase Soriot's maximum annual bonus opportunity in 2021 to 250% of salary from 200% in 2020. His single figure remuneration was £15.4 million last year and £15.3 million the year before.

Advisory groups Institutional Shareholder Services (iSS) and Glass Lewis have both recommended that investors vote against the resolution on the new remuneration policy and on changes to the company's performance share plan.

While acknowledging the company's recent strong performance, ISS said the rationale for the changes was not sufficiently compelling to warrant bringing forward a remuneration policy vote at this AGM. The policy is supposed to last three years, with its introduction dependent on 50% of shareholder votes being in favour.

Astra said it had taken into account feedback from 21 of its largest shareholders when devising the changes. It added: “The importance of being able to offer our impactful CEO a remuneration package competitive with our European peers, has been a key theme in discussions with our shareholders.”

Meanwhile, a separate meeting on the same day will enable Astra shareholders to vote on the company's takeover of US-based Alexion Pharmaceuticals for $39 billion (£28.1 billion).