Home >
Changes from 1 October 2020
Changes to our fees from 1 October 2020
Simplified fees
Because we believe in fair flat fees, we’ve decided to make it even easier to see what you pay and when. From 1 October 2020, we’re making changes to:
SIPPs
- We’re removing income drawdown fees we currently charge for your SIPP.
- We are scrapping all other administration charges for SIPPs including pension sharing and annuity purchase fees.
- This means all you’ll pay is your £10 per month flat fee for your SIPP, and nothing else.
Other charges
- We’re removing some other administrative charges and simplifying others.
- You’ll pay a simple £40 fee for trades over £100,000 – that’s a saving of up to £30 for some service plans.
- Urgent cash withdrawals will decrease from £25 to £15 for sums over £100,000 - all non-urgent withdrawals will be free.