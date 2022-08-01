Callum Strowger

Which assets do you personally invest in across your ii accounts?

All UK shares and US shares.

Which are your top five holdings (in terms of % weighting) across your ii accounts?

How regularly do you monitor your portfolio?

Every few months.

What are your investing goals?

Investing for a house deposit.

What was your first investment, and what started you on your investment journey?

Legal & General (LSE:LGEN). My parents had set up a Junior ISA (JISA) for me.



Did you find it easy to start investing?

Yes.



What has been your best investment to date?

Aviva (LSE:AV.).

What has been your worst investment to date?

Cineworld Group (LSE:CINE).

Do you have any investing tips?

If you don’t have to review regularly it’s easier to buy bigger companies with a view to ‘buy and forget’ as they tend to be less volatile. And, with age on my side, I know that if I make a loss it’s not all bad, so the sooner you start investing, the better.