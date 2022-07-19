Callum Strowger

Please remember, investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. The value of international investments may be affected by currency fluctuations which might reduce their value in sterling.
Which assets do you personally invest in across your ii accounts?
All UK shares and US shares.
Which are your top five holdings (in terms of % weighting) across your ii accounts?
How regularly do you monitor your portfolio?
Every few months.
What are your investing goals?
Investing for a house deposit.
What was your first investment, and what started you on your investment journey?
Legal & General (LSE:LGEN). My parents had set up a Junior ISA (JISA) for me.
Did you find it easy to start investing?
Yes.
What has been your best investment to date?
What has been your worst investment to date?
Do you have any investing tips?
If you don’t have to review regularly it’s easier to buy bigger companies with a view to ‘buy and forget’ as they tend to be less volatile. And, with age on my side, I know that if I make a loss it’s not all bad, so the sooner you start investing, the better.
Free investing for your friends and family
You can gift up to 5 family members a fee-free ii account of their own with our Plus plan. Simply add them to your plan and their monthly account cost is zero.
Each member can invest up to £100,000 in an ii ISA or Trading account.
With free regular investing, they’ll pay no investing fees. And they’ll pay our normal investing fees if they want to buy and sell investments. Terms apply.
These customer stories are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.