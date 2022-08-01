Donna Strowger

Which assets do you personally invest in across your ii accounts?

UK large company shares, funds, investment trusts.



Which are your top five holdings (in terms of % weighting) across your ii accounts?

How regularly do you monitor your portfolio?

Monthly.

What are your investing goals?

Retirement.

What was your first investment, and what started you on your investment journey?

Legal & General (LSE:LGEN).

Did you find it easy to start investing?

Yes.



What has been your best investment to date?

Legal & General (LSE:LGEN)​​​​​​​.

What has been your worst investment to date?

Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.). Sold due to market conditions and a dividend cut at a loss.

Do you have any investing tips?

Operate within your levels of risk and be mindful of your end goal.