The investment trust invests primarily in UK securities with the long term objective of achieving an increase in the Net Asset Value per share above the growth of the FTSE All-Share index, and growth in dividends per share above the rate of UK inflation.
The investment trust aims to provide capital growth and real growth in dividends over the medium to longer term from a portfolio of securities listed mainly in the UK equity markets.
The company aims to produce income and capital growth superior to that of the UK stock market and dividends paid quarterly that, over time, grow above the rate of inflation.
The investment trust aims to provide shareholders with long-term growth of capital, mainly from UK investments.
The investment trust aims to achieve long-term total return for shareholders primarily by investment in a broad cross-section of small to medium-sized UK quoted companies.
The investment trust aims to provide long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of Asian and Australasian companies and achieve growth in its Net Asset Value in excess of the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan index.
The company aims to provide shareholders with a high level of income whilst seeking to maximise total return through investing in a diversified portfolio of high yielding corporate and government bonds. The company may also invest in equities and other instruments considered appropriate by the Manager.
The company’s aim is to seek to obtain both high income and capital growth from investment, predominantly in high-yielding fixed-interest securities.
This multi-asset class investment trust with four share portfolios offers a range of objectives suited to investors looking for a long-term investment with the flexibility to react to changing investment conditions.
Global Equity Income Share Portfolio
Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio
