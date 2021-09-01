Bed and SIPP rules
What is Bed and SIPP?
A Bed and SIPP is where you use some of your existing investments to top up or open your SIPP. This might be instead of contributing from your income, or in addition to it.
As the investments you want to move into your SIPP will count as a contribution, you should be mindful of your annual allowance when considering a Bed and SIPP.
This is the maximum amount you can pay into your pension each year and receive tax relief. It is the lower of £40,000 or 100% of your earnings.
Benefits of a Bed and SIPP
The key benefits of a Bed and SIPP come from the tax-efficient SIPP wrapper.
- Tax relief on contributions
Any investments you move into your SIPP count as a contribution and, providing you have unused annual allowance, you will benefit from tax relief.
This tax relief can make a big difference to your pension savings. Pay £80 into your SIPP and it will be topped up with 20% tax relief, turning your contribution into £100 in your pension.
Higher rate taxpayers can claim a further 20% tax relief through their self-assessment tax returns, and additional rate taxpayers can claim a further 25%.
- Tax-free investment growth
Your investments grow free of income and capital gains tax inside the SIPP wrapper.
- Inheritance tax benefits
Anything you leave to beneficiaries in your SIPP will not be considered part of your estate for inheritance tax purposes.
Potential pitfalls of Bed and SIPP
Before you decide to Bed and SIPP, you need to be aware of the potential pitfalls of moving your investments into a SIPP.
- Capital gains tax implications
As you will need to sell your investments to move them into a SIPP, you could trigger a capital gains tax liability.
Capital gains tax is paid on any profits you make on investments above your tax-free allowance (known as the annual exempt amount). This tax year (2022/23) the allowance is £12,300.
Any gains in excess of the allowance are added to your taxable income. Capital gains tax at 10% is charged on anything within the basic rate income tax band. Any gains above the basic rate band face a 20% capital gains tax charge.
- More restricted access
You will not be able to make any withdrawals from your SIPP until you reach age 55 (57 from 2028). Depending on your circumstances, this could be regarded as an advantage or a disadvantage.
- Potential tax charge on withdrawals
Although you benefit from tax relief when you make contributions into a SIPP and any growth is tax-free, you can only take 25% of your SIPP fund tax-free. Withdrawals after that are taxed as income.
Conversely, if you left your investments outside the SIPP wrapper, there is no income tax to pay when you cash them in. However, any growth is subject to income and capital gains tax.
How to Bed and SIPP
To Bed and SIPP, you first need to sell the investments you would like to move into your SIPP. Standard commission is charged to sell your investments.
Once you have the cash in your trading account, this can be paid into your SIPP as a contribution.
When your contribution and tax relief are in your SIPP, you can then buy the same investments you held outside the SIPP, or pick something completely different. The choice is yours.
Check out our Bed and ISA service
If you are looking for a more tax-efficient home for some of the investments in your trading account, you may also want to consider a Bed and ISA.
This works on exactly the same principle as Bed and SIPP but we take care of some of the steps for you. All you need to do is choose Bed and ISA from the cash & transfers menu and select the investments you want to move to your ISA, and we’ll take care of the rest of the process.
Learn more: Bed and ISA
How can Pension Wise help?
If you have a defined contribution pension scheme and are 50 or over, then you can access free, impartial guidance on your pension options by booking a face to face or telephone appointment with Pension Wise, a service from MoneyHelper.
If you are under 50, you can still access free, impartial help and information about your pensions from Moneyhelper.
Learn more about our SIPP
Learn how to make the most out of your SIPP with our useful guides.
Please remember, SIPPs are aimed at people happy to make their own investment decisions. Investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (57 from 2028). We recommend seeking advice from a suitably qualified financial advisor before making any decisions. Pension and tax rules depend on your circumstances and may change in future.