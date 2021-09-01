Bed and SIPP rules

Potential pitfalls of Bed and SIPP

Before you decide to Bed and SIPP, you need to be aware of the potential pitfalls of moving your investments into a SIPP.

Capital gains tax implications

As you will need to sell your investments to move them into a SIPP, you could trigger a capital gains tax liability.

Capital gains tax is paid on any profits you make on investments above your tax-free allowance (known as the annual exempt amount). This tax year (2022/23) the allowance is £12,300.

Any gains in excess of the allowance are added to your taxable income. Capital gains tax at 10% is charged on anything within the basic rate income tax band. Any gains above the basic rate band face a 20% capital gains tax charge.

More restricted access

You will not be able to make any withdrawals from your SIPP until you reach age 55 (57 from 2028). Depending on your circumstances, this could be regarded as an advantage or a disadvantage.

Potential tax charge on withdrawals

Although you benefit from tax relief when you make contributions into a SIPP and any growth is tax-free, you can only take 25% of your SIPP fund tax-free. Withdrawals after that are taxed as income.

Conversely, if you left your investments outside the SIPP wrapper, there is no income tax to pay when you cash them in. However, any growth is subject to income and capital gains tax.