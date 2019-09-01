Interactive Investor
Our awards

ii awards | Journalism awards

We strive for excellence and are proud to be recognised for our dedication to providing our customers with the best platform and insight to help them take control of their financial futures.

2022.

ADVFN Awards
Best Low Cost Stockbroker
Best SIPP Provider
Best Stockbroker for International Dealing

Boring Money Best Buy 2022
Best Buy Pensions
Best Buy Low Cost Pension over £50k
Best Buy Low Cost ISA over £50k

2021.

Investors' Chronicle and Financial Times Celebration of Investment Awards
Investor Champion: New Investor – Winner
Retail Investor Champion of the Year – Winner
Investor Champion: Access to Companies – Winner
Investor Champion: SIPPs – Highly Commended

ADVFN Awards
Best Low Cost Stockbroker
Best SIPP Provider
Best Stockbroker for International Dealing

Online Personal Wealth Awards 2021
Best Stocks and Shares ISA provider

Boring Money Best Buy 2021
Best Buy Sustainable ISA
Best Buy Sustainable Pension
Best Buy Low Cost ISA
Best Buy Low Cost Pension

AIC Shareholder Engagement Award 2021

2020.

Shares Awards
Best Stocks & Shares ISA Provider
Best International Share Dealing Service

Boring Money Best Buy 2020
Sustainable Investors

Boring Money Investor Choice Awards
Online Investment Service - Highly Commended

ADVFN Awards
Best Stockbroker for International Dealing
Best Low Cost Stockbroker

The City of London Wealth Management Awards
Best Fund Platform
Finance Director of the Year – Barry Bicknell


2019.

Investors Chronicle and Financial Times Investment and Wealth Management Awards
Best Low Cost SIPP Provider

Shares Awards
Best Execution-Only Broker
Best International Share-Dealing Service


Boring Money
Best Buy

The City of London Wealth Management Awards
Best ISA Provider

ETF Express Awards
Best OTC Trading Platform for Retail Investors


ADVFN Awards
Best Stockbroker for International Dealing
Best SIPP Provider
Best Low Cost Stockbroker


2018.

Investors Chronicle and Financial Times Investment and Wealth Management Awards
Best Mobile Sharedealing

Shares Awards
Best Execution-Only Broker
Best International Share-Dealing Service


ADVFN Awards
Best SIPP Provider
Best Low Cost Stockbroker
Best Stockbroker for International Dealing

2017.

Shares Awards
Best International Share-Dealing Service

Investors Chronicle and Financial Times Investment and Wealth Management Awards
Best Self-Select ISA Provider


