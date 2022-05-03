About us

About us
Meet the team
Governance
Investment Committee
Our ownership
Our awards
Results
Our history
Corporate sustainability

Our awards & recognition

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We strive for excellence and are proud to be recognised for our dedication to providing our customers with the best platform and insight to help them take control of their financial futures.

2026

Which?

Which? Recommended SIPP provider 2026

Five Which? Recommended provider awards for SIPP

Online Money Awards

The Online Money Awards 2026: Customer Service

Online Money Award for Customer Service 2026

Boring Money

Boring Money Best Buy ISA 2026

Boring Money Best Buy Pension 2026

Boring Money Consumer Education 2026

Boring Money Value for Money 2026

Awards Boring Money 2026

2025

Investors' Chronicle

ISA Provider – 5 star winner
SIPP Provider – 5 star winner
Platform – 5 star winner
Execution-only Stockbroker – 5 star winner
App – 4 star winner
Platform for International Shares – 4 star winner

Investors Chronicle Awards x6

Online Money Awards

The Online Money Awards 2025: Best Investment Platform 

online money best investment platform 2025 award

Which?

Which? Recommended SIPP provider 2025

which-2025-our-awards

Boring Money

Boring Money Consumer Choice Winner 2025 - voted for by investors

Boring Money Best Buy ISA 2025

Boring Money Best Buy Pension 2025

Boring Money Best For Customer Services 2025

boring-awards-2025

Kepler

Kepler Best All Rounder SIPP Provider 2025

award kepler 2025 best all rounder

2024

Investors’ Chronicle

Editor’s Choice

ISA Provider – 5 star winner

SIPP Provider – 5 star winner

Platform – 5 star winner

Execution-only Stockbroker – 5 star winner

App – 4 star winner

Platform for International Shares – 4 star winner

Investors Chronicles Awards x 7

Good Money Guide

Good Money Guide Awards 2024: Best Fund Platform

Good Money Guide Awards 2024 - Best Fund Platform

The Times

The Times Money Mentor Awards Winner 2024: Best Stocks and Shares ISA

The Times Money Mentor 2024 Winner

Which?

Which? Recommended SIPP provider 2024

Which 2024

Boring Money

Boring Money Best Buy ISA 2024

Boring Money Best Buy Pension 2024

Boring Money Best For Low-cost Pension > 50k 2024

Boring Money Best For Share Traders 2024

Boring Money Best For Investment Enthusiasts 2024

Boring Money Best For Customer Services 2024

Boring

AIC Shareholder Engagement Award 2024

award-aic-shareholder-engagement-2024

2023

Which?

Which? Recommended SIPP provider 2023

Which 2023

Good Money Guide

Best Investment Account

ADVFN International Financial Awards 2023

Best Online Stockbroker

Best Stockbroker for International Dealing

ADVFN Awards 2023

Boring Money Best Buy 2023

Best Buy ISA

Best Buy Pension

Best Buy Pensions & ISA 2023

AIC Shareholder Engagement Award 2023

aic-shareholder-engagement-award-2023

2022

Investors' Chronicle and Financial Times Celebration of Investment Awards

Investment Platform of the Year

Best Low-cost SIPP

Shareholder Rights Champion

investor chronicle awards 2022

Which?

Which? Recommended SIPP provider 2022

Which 2022

ADVFN Awards

Best Low Cost Stockbroker

Best SIPP Provider

Best Stockbroker for International Dealing

ADVFN Awards Winner 2022 - interactive investor

Boring Money Best Buy 2022

Best Buy Pensions

Best Buy Low Cost Pension over £50k

Best Buy Low Cost ISA over £50k

Boring Money best buy awards 2022 for interactive investor

AIC Shareholder Engagement Award 2022

AIC award 2022

2021

Investors' Chronicle and Financial Times Celebration of Investment Awards

Investor Champion: New Investor – Winner

Retail Investor Champion of the Year – Winner

Investor Champion: Access to Companies – Winner

Investor Champion: SIPPs – Highly Commended

Investors' Chronicle and Financial Times Celebration of Investment Awards 2021

ADVFN Awards

Best Low Cost Stockbroker

Best SIPP Provider

Best Stockbroker for International Dealing

ADVFN International Financial Awards 2021

Online Personal Wealth Awards 2021

Best Stocks and Shares ISA provider

Online Personal Wealth Awards 2020 - Best Stocks and Shares ISA provider

Boring Money Best Buy 2021

Best Buy Sustainable ISA

Best Buy Sustainable Pension

Best Buy Low Cost ISA

Best Buy Low Cost Pension

Three award logos for Which? "Recommended Provider" for Self-Invested Personal Pensions in 2024, 2023, and 2022.

AIC Shareholder Engagement Award 2021

AIC Shareholder Engagement Award 2021

2020

Shares Awards

Best Stocks & Shares ISA Provider

Best International Share Dealing Service

Shares Awards 2020 - interactive investor

Boring Money Best Buy 2020

Sustainable Investors

Boring Money Investor Choice Awards

Online Investment Service - Highly Commended

ADVFN Awards

Best Stockbroker for International Dealing

Best Low Cost Stockbroker

The City of London Wealth Management Awards

Best Fund Platform

Finance Director of the Year – Barry Bicknell

2019

Investors Chronicle and Financial Times Investment and Wealth Management Awards

Best Low Cost SIPP Provider

Shares Awards

Best Execution-Only Broker

Best International Share-Dealing Service

Boring Money

Best Buy

The City of London Wealth Management Awards

Best ISA Provider

ETF Express Awards

Best OTC Trading Platform for Retail Investors

ADVFN Awards

Best Stockbroker for International Dealing

Best SIPP Provider

Best Low Cost Stockbroker

2018

Investors Chronicle and Financial Times Investment and Wealth Management Awards

Best Mobile Sharedealing

Shares Awards

Best Execution-Only Broker

Best International Share-Dealing Service

ADVFN Awards

Best SIPP Provider

Best Low Cost Stockbroker

Best Stockbroker for International Dealing

2017

Shares Awards

Best International Share-Dealing Service

Investors Chronicle and Financial Times Investment and Wealth Management Awards

Best Self-Select ISA Provider

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