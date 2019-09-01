Our awards
We strive for excellence and are proud to be recognised for our dedication to providing our customers with the best platform and insight to help them take control of their financial futures.
2022.
ADVFN Awards
Best Low Cost Stockbroker
Best SIPP Provider
Best Stockbroker for International Dealing
Boring Money Best Buy 2022
Best Buy Pensions
Best Buy Low Cost Pension over £50k
Best Buy Low Cost ISA over £50k
2021.
Investors' Chronicle and Financial Times Celebration of Investment Awards
Investor Champion: New Investor – Winner
Retail Investor Champion of the Year – Winner
Investor Champion: Access to Companies – Winner
Investor Champion: SIPPs – Highly Commended
ADVFN Awards
Best Low Cost Stockbroker
Best SIPP Provider
Best Stockbroker for International Dealing
Online Personal Wealth Awards 2021
Best Stocks and Shares ISA provider
Boring Money Best Buy 2021
Best Buy Sustainable ISA
Best Buy Sustainable Pension
Best Buy Low Cost ISA
Best Buy Low Cost Pension
AIC Shareholder Engagement Award 2021
2020.
Boring Money Best Buy 2020
Sustainable Investors
Boring Money Investor Choice Awards
Online Investment Service - Highly Commended
ADVFN Awards
Best Stockbroker for International Dealing
Best Low Cost Stockbroker
The City of London Wealth Management Awards
Best Fund Platform
Finance Director of the Year – Barry Bicknell
2019.
Investors Chronicle and Financial Times Investment and Wealth Management Awards
Best Low Cost SIPP Provider
Shares Awards
Best Execution-Only Broker
Best International Share-Dealing Service
Boring Money
Best Buy
The City of London Wealth Management Awards
Best ISA Provider
ETF Express Awards
Best OTC Trading Platform for Retail Investors
ADVFN Awards
Best Stockbroker for International Dealing
Best SIPP Provider
Best Low Cost Stockbroker
2018.
Investors Chronicle and Financial Times Investment and Wealth Management Awards
Best Mobile Sharedealing
Shares Awards
Best Execution-Only Broker
Best International Share-Dealing Service
ADVFN Awards
Best SIPP Provider
Best Low Cost Stockbroker
Best Stockbroker for International Dealing
2017.
Shares Awards
Best International Share-Dealing Service
Investors Chronicle and Financial Times Investment and Wealth Management Awards
Best Self-Select ISA Provider