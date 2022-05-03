Our awards & recognition
We strive for excellence and are proud to be recognised for our dedication to providing our customers with the best platform and insight to help them take control of their financial futures.
2026
Online Money Awards
The Online Money Awards 2026: Customer Service
Boring Money
Boring Money Best Buy ISA 2026
Boring Money Best Buy Pension 2026
Boring Money Consumer Education 2026
Boring Money Value for Money 2026
2025
Investors' Chronicle
ISA Provider – 5 star winner
SIPP Provider – 5 star winner
Platform – 5 star winner
Execution-only Stockbroker – 5 star winner
App – 4 star winner
Platform for International Shares – 4 star winner
Online Money Awards
The Online Money Awards 2025: Best Investment Platform
Boring Money
Boring Money Consumer Choice Winner 2025 - voted for by investors
Boring Money Best Buy ISA 2025
Boring Money Best Buy Pension 2025
Boring Money Best For Customer Services 2025
Kepler
Kepler Best All Rounder SIPP Provider 2025
2024
Investors’ Chronicle
Editor’s Choice
ISA Provider – 5 star winner
SIPP Provider – 5 star winner
Platform – 5 star winner
Execution-only Stockbroker – 5 star winner
App – 4 star winner
Platform for International Shares – 4 star winner
Good Money Guide
Good Money Guide Awards 2024: Best Fund Platform
The Times
The Times Money Mentor Awards Winner 2024: Best Stocks and Shares ISA
Which?
Which? Recommended SIPP provider 2024
Boring Money
Boring Money Best Buy ISA 2024
Boring Money Best Buy Pension 2024
Boring Money Best For Low-cost Pension > 50k 2024
Boring Money Best For Share Traders 2024
Boring Money Best For Investment Enthusiasts 2024
Boring Money Best For Customer Services 2024
AIC Shareholder Engagement Award 2024
2023
Which?
Which? Recommended SIPP provider 2023
Good Money Guide
Best Investment Account
ADVFN International Financial Awards 2023
Best Online Stockbroker
Best Stockbroker for International Dealing
Boring Money Best Buy 2023
Best Buy ISA
Best Buy Pension
AIC Shareholder Engagement Award 2023
2022
Investors' Chronicle and Financial Times Celebration of Investment Awards
Investment Platform of the Year
Best Low-cost SIPP
Shareholder Rights Champion
ADVFN Awards
Best Low Cost Stockbroker
Best SIPP Provider
Best Stockbroker for International Dealing
Boring Money Best Buy 2022
Best Buy Pensions
Best Buy Low Cost Pension over £50k
Best Buy Low Cost ISA over £50k
AIC Shareholder Engagement Award 2022
2021
Investors' Chronicle and Financial Times Celebration of Investment Awards
Investor Champion: New Investor – Winner
Retail Investor Champion of the Year – Winner
Investor Champion: Access to Companies – Winner
Investor Champion: SIPPs – Highly Commended
ADVFN Awards
Best Low Cost Stockbroker
Best SIPP Provider
Best Stockbroker for International Dealing
Online Personal Wealth Awards 2021
Best Stocks and Shares ISA provider
Boring Money Best Buy 2021
Best Buy Sustainable ISA
Best Buy Sustainable Pension
Best Buy Low Cost ISA
Best Buy Low Cost Pension
AIC Shareholder Engagement Award 2021
2020
Boring Money Best Buy 2020
Sustainable Investors
Boring Money Investor Choice Awards
Online Investment Service - Highly Commended
ADVFN Awards
Best Stockbroker for International Dealing
Best Low Cost Stockbroker
The City of London Wealth Management Awards
Best Fund Platform
Finance Director of the Year – Barry Bicknell
2019
Investors Chronicle and Financial Times Investment and Wealth Management Awards
Best Low Cost SIPP Provider
Shares Awards
Best Execution-Only Broker
Best International Share-Dealing Service
Boring Money
Best Buy
The City of London Wealth Management Awards
Best ISA Provider
ETF Express Awards
Best OTC Trading Platform for Retail Investors
ADVFN Awards
Best Stockbroker for International Dealing
Best SIPP Provider
Best Low Cost Stockbroker
2018
Investors Chronicle and Financial Times Investment and Wealth Management Awards
Best Mobile Sharedealing
Shares Awards
Best Execution-Only Broker
Best International Share-Dealing Service
ADVFN Awards
Best SIPP Provider
Best Low Cost Stockbroker
Best Stockbroker for International Dealing
2017
Shares Awards
Best International Share-Dealing Service
Investors Chronicle and Financial Times Investment and Wealth Management Awards
Best Self-Select ISA Provider