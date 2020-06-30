SIPP customer stories - Richard

“I wanted a new home for my savings that would offer me value for money. I chose Interactive Investor when I saw the low-cost fees and wide range of investments available,” he says.

“I was paying £100 a month on my old schemes in charges which seriously ate into my returns. It’s costing me a fraction of that now, leaving more of my money to be invested, and hopefully grow.”

Richard, 63, says his previous scheme had very limited investment choices. “Most of the funds available were labelled cautious which was instantly limiting on potential returns. My fund grew by just 7% in the last two years which is extremely poor. I’m hoping to make up for lost time with my new SIPP portfolio which I’ve invested two thirds in investment trusts and shares and the rest in cash to be invested when the market settles a little.”