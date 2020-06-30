SIPP customer stories - Richard
Retired Richard Papiransky was fed up of paying excessive charges on his old-style pension scheme with Standard Life - and its poor performance.
“I wanted a new home for my savings that would offer me value for money. I chose Interactive Investor when I saw the low-cost fees and wide range of investments available,” he says.
“I was paying £100 a month on my old schemes in charges which seriously ate into my returns. It’s costing me a fraction of that now, leaving more of my money to be invested, and hopefully grow.”
Richard, 63, says his previous scheme had very limited investment choices. “Most of the funds available were labelled cautious which was instantly limiting on potential returns. My fund grew by just 7% in the last two years which is extremely poor. I’m hoping to make up for lost time with my new SIPP portfolio which I’ve invested two thirds in investment trusts and shares and the rest in cash to be invested when the market settles a little.”
It’s a relief to finally be in control of my own money. Making the switch was very easy – I should have done it ages ago.
Richard says he really enjoys all the research tools now available to him from Interactive Investor’s website.
“The videos, emails, updates are all really interesting and have given me lots of investment ideas and tips. It’s a relief to finally be in control of my own money. Making the switch was very easy – I should have done it ages ago.”
What advice would you give to your younger self around pension savings?
“Save, save, save. I didn’t start thinking properly about my retirement fund until I was in my forties. I would have been in a much better position now had I started at a younger age.”
Take control
Use our toolkit to find how to review your old pensions.
Open a SIPP
Open a SIPP or add one to your existing account.
Act now and save an extra £80
Open a SIPP by 31 July 2020 and pay no SIPP fee until April 2021. This means your service plan fee covers you for all of your investment accounts. Following the offer period, the ii SIPP fee is only £10 a month more. Terms apply
£0 SIPP fee promotion terms and conditions¹
- No SIPP fee shall be charged to all new ii SIPP accounts until April 2021 (the “Offer”) that are opened from and including 3 March 2020 to and including 31 July 2020¹ (the “Offer Period”). This shall include instances where a participant has submitted a full and complete application for a new ii SIPP account during the Offer Period but the account is not yet opened, where such delay is not attributable to the acts or omissions of the participant.
- The Offer is open to new and existing customers.
- These terms and conditions should be read in conjunction with the ii SIPP Terms. In the event of a conflict between these terms and conditions and the ii SIPP Terms, these terms shall prevail.
- After the Offer has ended, the SIPP fee you will be required to pay will be as set out in our Rates and Charges.
- All other fees, for example a drawdown fee which is applied once you start to take retirement benefits, are not subject to this Offer and shall continue to apply notwithstanding.
- We reserve the right to alter, withdraw or amend this Offer and/or these terms and conditions at any time without prior notice.
- All participants to this Offer agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.
- Interactive Investor Services Limited (“IISL”) is the promoter of this offer. The registered office for IISL is Exchange Court, Duncombe Street, Leeds LS1 4AX.
¹ Updated 30 June 2020