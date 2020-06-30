SIPP customer stories - Jessica

They have been combined into a SIPP with Interactive Investor and Jess now has peace of mind that she now has complete control over her retirement savings, previously with Scottish Widows, Legal & General, Reassure and Nest.

“Having everything under one roof makes things much easier as I no longer have to deal with multiple providers – who all have different systems and processes - to check on my fund or make changes. Now I can just log into my SIPP account and manage it easily.

It was also bothering me how much paperwork I received each year from all four schemes. Being paperless is a far more environmentally-friendly way of doing things.”