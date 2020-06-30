SIPP customer stories - Jessica
Jessica Keplinger, 37, consolidated four old-style pensions she had from jobs dating back to the first job she had in her twenties.
They have been combined into a SIPP with Interactive Investor and Jess now has peace of mind that she now has complete control over her retirement savings, previously with Scottish Widows, Legal & General, Reassure and Nest.
“Having everything under one roof makes things much easier as I no longer have to deal with multiple providers – who all have different systems and processes - to check on my fund or make changes. Now I can just log into my SIPP account and manage it easily.
It was also bothering me how much paperwork I received each year from all four schemes. Being paperless is a far more environmentally-friendly way of doing things.”
My previous schemes were very limited in terms of investment choice. For my SIPP we were able to choose a diverse portfolio of shares and funds which I’m hoping in the long term will serve me well.
Jessica was pleased to be able to select the investments herself, with the help of her husband, from a wide range of funds, investment trusts and shares.
“My previous schemes were very limited in terms of investment choice. For my SIPP we were able to choose a diverse portfolio of shares and funds which I’m hoping in the long term will serve me well. I can keep a close eye on them now and easily make changes further down the line if I need to.”
Jessica says she has been very impressed by the customer service offered by Interactive Investor.
“The secure messaging system is excellent and I always get a quick and helpful response to any questions. The value for money is really very good.”
What advice would you give to your younger self around pension savings?
“To choose the maximum option for contributions into my work pensions rather than routinely selecting to pay in the smallest sum. At the time I didn’t think I could afford more – but I’m sure I would have been just fine without it.”
