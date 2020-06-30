SIPP customer stories - Terry

Terry, 64, says he had been meaning to switch his pension for a while but not quite got around to it. He decided he needed his retirement savings to be in a type of pension where he could make fast trades to deal with any market volatility. ‘With my stakeholder pension any changes would take about a week to be implemented which is six days too long when markets start to become choppy,” he says.

“I chose Interactive Investor as my SIPP provider after my own research showed it was very good value at £19.99 a month and extremely flexible in terms of buying and selling. I also liked that there’s no fee on holding exchange traded funds (ETFs) which I like to trade in.”