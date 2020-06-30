SIPP customer stories - Ian

Ian, now 57, finally got round to moving his life-long savings out of schemes - held with Prudential and Standard Life - during lockdown.

“In the last few months I found I had some time and decided to finally sort out my pensions. I must admit I had never heard of a SIPP but I’m now completely sold on this type of scheme. It’s incredibly straightforward.

“I chose Interactive Investor after doing some of my own detective work on SIPP providers. The charges represent very good value – particularly compared to my previous schemes that were costing me hundreds of pounds a year each. I also find the website easy to navigate and there’s lots of really useful research tools for finding investments.”