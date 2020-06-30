SIPP customer stories - Ian
Retired Ian Drew consolidated two old-style pensions into a SIPP – something he’s been meaning to do since he turned 55, two years ago.
Ian, now 57, finally got round to moving his life-long savings out of schemes - held with Prudential and Standard Life - during lockdown.
“In the last few months I found I had some time and decided to finally sort out my pensions. I must admit I had never heard of a SIPP but I’m now completely sold on this type of scheme. It’s incredibly straightforward.
“I chose Interactive Investor after doing some of my own detective work on SIPP providers. The charges represent very good value – particularly compared to my previous schemes that were costing me hundreds of pounds a year each. I also find the website easy to navigate and there’s lots of really useful research tools for finding investments.”
I do wish I had done it earlier – the switch was actually very straightforward. I just had to dig out the account numbers from my previous schemes and the rest was taken care of.
Ian has chosen his own funds using the Super 60 list and the model portfolio suggestions on how to split the money across regions.
“I found the Morningstar ratings very useful too,” he says. “I’m going to be checking every few months to see how much choices are doing.
“I do wish I had done it earlier – the switch was actually very straightforward. I just had to dig out the account numbers from my previous schemes and the rest was taken care of.”
Ian had been talking to a financial adviser for help with consolidating his pensions.
“When lockdown happened the office closed leaving me to my own devices. I’m happy I didn’t end up paying someone to do something I’ve managed to do myself very easily.”
What advice would you give to your younger self around pension savings?
“Start saving when you’re young. Having gone through this process and looked at all the numbers, I’ve just told my 26-year-old daughter to open a SIPP and start paying into it – whatever she can spare.”
Take control
Use our toolkit to find how to review your old pensions.
Open a SIPP
Open a SIPP or add one to your existing account.
Act now and save an extra £80
Open a SIPP by 31 July 2020 and pay no SIPP fee until April 2021. This means your service plan fee covers you for all of your investment accounts. Following the offer period, the ii SIPP fee is only £10 a month more. Terms apply
£0 SIPP fee promotion terms and conditions¹
- No SIPP fee shall be charged to all new ii SIPP accounts until April 2021 (the “Offer”) that are opened from and including 3 March 2020 to and including 31 July 2020¹ (the “Offer Period”). This shall include instances where a participant has submitted a full and complete application for a new ii SIPP account during the Offer Period but the account is not yet opened, where such delay is not attributable to the acts or omissions of the participant.
- The Offer is open to new and existing customers.
- These terms and conditions should be read in conjunction with the ii SIPP Terms. In the event of a conflict between these terms and conditions and the ii SIPP Terms, these terms shall prevail.
- After the Offer has ended, the SIPP fee you will be required to pay will be as set out in our Rates and Charges.
- All other fees, for example a drawdown fee which is applied once you start to take retirement benefits, are not subject to this Offer and shall continue to apply notwithstanding.
- We reserve the right to alter, withdraw or amend this Offer and/or these terms and conditions at any time without prior notice.
- All participants to this Offer agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.
- Interactive Investor Services Limited (“IISL”) is the promoter of this offer. The registered office for IISL is Exchange Court, Duncombe Street, Leeds LS1 4AX.
¹ Updated 30 June 2020