« ii SIPP customer stories-Ian's story

Retired Ian Drew consolidated two old-style pensions into a SIPP – something he’s been meaning to do since he turned 55, two years ago.

Ian, now 57, finally got round to moving his life-long savings out of schemes - held with Prudential and Standard Life - during lockdown.

“In the last few months I found I had some time and decided to finally sort out my pensions. I must admit I had never heard of a SIPP but I’m now completely sold on this type of scheme. It’s incredibly straightforward.

“I chose Interactive Investor after doing some of my own detective work on SIPP providers. The charges represent very good value – particularly compared to my previous schemes that were costing me hundreds of pounds a year each. I also find the website easy to navigate and there’s lots of really useful research tools for finding investments.”

I do wish I had done it earlier – the switch was actually very straightforward. I just had to dig out the account numbers from my previous schemes and the rest was taken care of.
Ian has chosen his own funds using the Super 60 list and the model portfolio suggestions on how to split the money across regions. 

“I found the Morningstar ratings very useful too,” he says. “I’m going to be checking every few months to see how much choices are doing.

Ian had been talking to a financial adviser for help with consolidating his pensions.

“When lockdown happened the office closed leaving me to my own devices. I’m happy I didn’t end up paying someone to do something I’ve managed to do myself very easily.”

What advice would you give to your younger self around pension savings?

“Start saving when you’re young. Having gone through this process and looked at all the numbers, I’ve just told my 26-year-old daughter to open a SIPP and start paying into it – whatever she can spare.”

