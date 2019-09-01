ii ACE 30 - Brown Advisory US Sustainable Growth Fund

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT



Experienced and well-resourced manager: Karina Funk, head of sustainable investing at Brown Advisory, and David Powell, have managed the fund since its inception in April 2017. Although the fund is relatively new, its investment strategy has been employed since December 2009.



Superior performance: The fund has significantly outperformed the average return of funds in the Investment Association’s North America sector in the medium term. Although this fund is relatively new, the management group has followed this fund’s strategy since December 2009.



It is reasonably priced: The ‘Sterling B’ distributing share class levies annual ongoing charges of 0.92% as at 30 June 2019. ETHICAL CRITERIA



ii ACE ethical style: Considers. This means the fund carefully considers an often wide range of ethical and/ or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.



Fund EcoMarket category: Sustainability Themed. This relates to funds that focus on sustainability related issues and opportunities as part of their investment strategy, often alongside ethical criteria. Their focus is often around longer term societal and environmental trends.



How the fund is managed: The fund excludes companies that defy the United Nations Global Compact Principles; derive any of their revenues from controversial weapons; conduct animal testing for non-medical purposes; own fossil fuel reserves; or generate power from fossil fuels. The fund also imposes limits on companies that derive more than 5% of revenues from tobacco, alcohol, gambling and military equipment. The managers then seek to identify primarily US companies that have prospects for above average earnings growth in the future, and effectively implement sustainable business strategies that drive earnings growth. THE RISKS



Ethical screening: In certain market conditions the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.



Currency: Your investment may be significantly affected by changes in currency exchange rates.



Portfolio concentration: The fund has a concentrated portfolio compared with its benchmark, which is the Russell 1000 Growth index. As at 31 July 2019 it was invested in 32 stocks and the top 10 stocks represented 45% of assets under management.