ii ACE 30 - Royal London Sustainable Diversified Fund

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT



Experienced and well-resourced manager: Mike Fox, head of sustainable investments at Royal London Asset Management, has managed this fund since launch in 2012 (previously at Co-operative Investment Management, which was purchased by RLAM in 2013).



Consistently superior performance: The fund consistently outperforms the average return of funds in the Investment Association’s Mixed Investment – 20-60% Shares sector. Cumulative long-term returns are very strong compared with the sector average. Annualised risk-adjusted returns are in the first quartile of the sector peer group over three years.



The fund is reasonably priced: The ‘C’ accumulation share class levies annual ongoing charges of 0.77% as at 30 June 2019. ETHICAL CRITERIA



ii ACE ethical style: Considers. This means the fund carefully considers an often wide range of ethical and/ or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.



Fund EcoMarket category: Sustainability Themed. This relates to funds that focus on sustainability related issues and opportunities as part of their investment strategy, often alongside ethical criteria. Their focus is often around longer term societal and environmental trends.



How the fund is managed: The fund’s prospectus states: “The current ethical investment policy prevents investment in companies that cause significant environmental damage and those which derive a material proportion of business from countries where human rights are disregarded, or are involved in tobacco production, military applications, products tested on animals (other than for human or animal health), animal fur products, pornography, irresponsible gambling, irresponsible drinking, worker exploitation or exploitative consumer practices.” In addition, the fund “will avoid investing in companies that generate nuclear power, have unacceptable corporate governance, mismanage social, ethical and environmental risk, produce or sell torture equipment, produce or sell landmines, or are involved in the production of nuclear weapons”. THE RISKS



Ethical screening: In certain market conditions the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.



Above-average volatility: The fund typically holds a higher proportion of equities to bonds in its portfolio. This means returns can be more volatile than the average fund in the peer group.