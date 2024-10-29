Why we recommend it

Hamish Chamberlayne has managed this fund since 2014 and is supported by a four-person Global Sustainable Equity team. Since 2017, when the Janus and Henderson investment groups merged, the broader resources available to this team increased to an impressive level, with a central team of over 30 analysts and numerous regional management groups. Research from all of these sources provides input into this strategy.

The fund’s investment universe is reduced by ethical criteria that exclude parts of the market, while eligible companies need at least 50% of their revenues to align with the team’s 10 positive impact themes, which are mapped to UN Sustainable Development Goals. Financial resilience is assessed by looking for durable business models, predictable revenues, consistency of margins and cash flows, and strong balance sheets. Discounted cash flow modelling is used for valuations. This approach results in a subset of companies with long-term compounding characteristics and support from structural growth drivers.

The fund is expected to show persistent biases to growth and mid-cap stocks relative to mainstream indices, and, at the sector level, to favour technology and industrials.

Our positive view of the fund is based upon the experienced lead manager, the significant resources supporting him, and the robust ESG approach that is fully integrated into the investment process.

Sustainability criteria

Morningstar Sustainable Attribute: This fund is considered a sustainable investment product based on its prospectus or other regulatory filings. As a General ESG Investment, the fund uses environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria as a central part of the security-selection and portfolio-construction process. These strategies endeavour to promote sustainability and minimise negative impact, without focusing on a specific theme or area of action.