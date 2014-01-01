ii ACE 40: Baillie Gifford Responsible Global Equity Income

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT

Superior performance: In its short history, the fund has outperformed the average return of funds in its global equity income category.

Experienced and well-resourced manager: James Dow and Toby Ross have been managing the fund since launch in August 2018. Both Dow and Ross have successful longer-term track records in running other global equity income focused funds.

The fund is competitively priced: The ‘B’ income share class levies annual ongoing charges of 0.54%.

ETHICAL CRITERIA

ii ACE ethical style: Considers. This means the fund carefully considers an often wide range of ethical and/ or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.

Fund EcoMarket category: ESG Plus. This relates to funds that have a strong ESG strategy plus SRI/ethical/stewardship-related activity.

How the fund is managed: The fund aims to achieve growth in both income and capital over rolling five-year periods, while delivering a yield higher than that of the FTSE All World Index. The fund conducts ethical screens and applies the UN Global Compact Principles and engages with companies to encourage them to be as responsible as possible.

THE RISKS

Ethical screening: In certain market conditions, the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.

Currency: Because investments are made predominantly outside the UK, performance may be significantly affected by changes in exchange rates.