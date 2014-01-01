ii ACE 40: Baillie Gifford Responsible Global Equity Income
WHY WE RECOMMEND IT
Superior performance: In its short history, the fund has outperformed the average return of funds in its global equity income category.
Experienced and well-resourced manager: James Dow and Toby Ross have been managing the fund since launch in August 2018. Both Dow and Ross have successful longer-term track records in running other global equity income focused funds.
The fund is competitively priced: The ‘B’ income share class levies annual ongoing charges of 0.54%.
ETHICAL CRITERIA
ii ACE ethical style: Considers. This means the fund carefully considers an often wide range of ethical and/ or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.
Fund EcoMarket category: ESG Plus. This relates to funds that have a strong ESG strategy plus SRI/ethical/stewardship-related activity.
How the fund is managed: The fund aims to achieve growth in both income and capital over rolling five-year periods, while delivering a yield higher than that of the FTSE All World Index. The fund conducts ethical screens and applies the UN Global Compact Principles and engages with companies to encourage them to be as responsible as possible.
THE RISKS
Ethical screening: In certain market conditions, the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.
Currency: Because investments are made predominantly outside the UK, performance may be significantly affected by changes in exchange rates.
|Information and data compiled to October 2020.
Risk warnings
The information we provide in the ACE 40 investments list does not constitute a "personal recommendation". You should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances and that the ethical style of the investment reflects your personal beliefs.
Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. Remember, the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest.
Annual performance can be found on the factsheet of each fund, trust or ETF. Simply click on the asset’s name and then the performance tab.
If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial advisor.
Any changes to the ii ACE 40 investments list and the rationale behind those decisions will be communicated through the Quarterly Investment Outlook.
Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12 month period can be found here.
ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Members of ii staff may hold shares in companies mentioned in the ii ACE 40 investments list, which could create a conflict of interest. Any member of staff intending to complete some research about any financial instrument in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii. We will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.
In addition, staff involved in the production of this ii ACE 40 list are subject to a personal account dealing restriction. This prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for five working days before and after an investment is included or amended and made public within the list. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of this ii ACE 40 investments list.