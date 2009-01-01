ii ACE 40 - Brown Advisory US Sustainable Growth Fund

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT

Experienced and well-resourced manager: Karina Funk, head of sustainable investing at Brown Advisory, and David Powell, have managed the fund since its inception in April 2017. Although the fund is relatively new, its investment strategy has been employed since December 2009.

Superior performance: The fund has significantly outperformed the average return of funds in the peer group over the medium term. Although this fund is relatively new, the management group has followed this fund’s strategy since December 2009.

ETHICAL CRITERIA

ii ACE ethical style: Considers. This means the fund carefully considers an often wide range of ethical and/ or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.

Fund EcoMarket category: Sustainability Themed. This relates to funds that focus on sustainability related issues and opportunities as part of their investment strategy, often alongside ethical criteria. Their focus is often around longer term societal and environmental trends.

How the fund is managed: The fund excludes companies that defy the United Nations Global Compact Principles; derive any of their revenues from controversial weapons; conduct animal testing for non-medical purposes; own fossil fuel reserves; or generate power from fossil fuels. The fund also imposes limits on companies that derive more than 5% of revenues from tobacco, alcohol, gambling and military equipment. The managers then seek to identify primarily US companies that have prospects for above average earnings growth in the future, and effectively implement sustainable business strategies that drive earnings growth.

THE RISKS

Ethical screening: In certain market conditions the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.

Currency: Your investment may be significantly affected by changes in currency exchange rates.

Portfolio concentration: The fund has a concentrated portfolio compared with its benchmark, which is the Russell 1000 Growth index, typically investing in 30-40 stocks.