ii ACE 40 - Impax Environmental Markets IT

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT

Experienced and well-resourced manager: Bruce Jenkyn-Jones and Jon Forster of specialist asset manager Impax have managed this investment trust since its launch in February 2002.

Consistently superior performance: Over the medium and longer term, the trust has significantly outperformed its two benchmarks – the MSCI All Country World index and the FTSE ET (Environmental Technologies) index, which is a composite of the FTSE ET50 and FTSE ET100 indices.

ETHICAL CRITERIA

ii ACE ethical style: Embraces. This means the investment trust adopts a targeted or proactive approach to ethical investing, in an effort to make a positive impact and/or environmental outcomes.

Fund EcoMarket category: Environmentally Themed. This applies to funds that significantly integrate environmental issues into their investment strategies, sometimes alongside ethical avoidance criteria. Their focus is often around longer term environmental and resource related issues.

How the fund is managed: The objective is to enable investors to benefit from growth in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services of energy, water and waste. Investments are made predominantly in quoted companies that provide, utilise, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets. There is particular focus on alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management (which includes sustainable food, agriculture and forestry).

THE RISKS

Environmental focus: The performance and volatility of the investment trust may differ significantly from those that do not have a specific focus on its investment universe.

Currency: Because investments are made predominantly outside the UK, performance may be significantly affected by changes in exchange rates.

Net asset value: Shares of the investment trust may trade at a discount or a premium to net asset value for a variety of reasons, including market sentiment and market conditions. On a sale you could realise less than the net asset value.

Gearing: The investment trust may borrow up to 20% of its asset value to invest.