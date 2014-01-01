ii ACE 40 - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT

Experienced investment manager: iShares is a leading provider of passive, index-tracking funds.

Low index-tracking error: This exchange traded fund (ETF) has closely tracked the performance of its reference stock market index. This is the S&P Global Clean Energy index. The index includes 30 of the largest companies involved in the clean energy sector.

ETHICAL CRITERIA

ii ACE ethical style: Embraces. This means the ETF adopts a targeted, or proactive approach to ethical investing in an effort to make a positive impact and/or environmental outcomes.

Fund EcoMarket category: Environmentally Themed. This applies to funds that significantly integrate environmental issues into their investment strategies, sometimes alongside ethical avoidance criteria. Their focus is often around longer term environmental and resource related issues.

How the fund is managed: The ETF seeks to track the performance of an index composed of 30 of the largest global companies involved in the clean energy sector.

Please be that aware that although all of these funds have ethical criteria, their strategies vary. Some funds, particularly low cost and tracker funds, often invest in companies that are considered to be more responsibly managed than their competitors - but may still be considered undesirable by some ethically minded investors.

Please note that this fund contains oil and gas companies within its top 10 holdings.

THE RISKS

Environmental focus: The performance and volatility of the ETF may differ significantly from those that do not have a specific focus on its investment universe.

Currency: Because investments are made predominantly or wholly outside the UK, performance may be significantly affected by changes in exchange rates.