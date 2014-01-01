ii ACE 40: Janus Henderson UK Responsible Income

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT

Experienced and highly regarded manager: Has the support of the wider and well-resourced team at Janus Henderson.

Above market level of income: This is combined with very strong short and long-term performance against the IA UK Equity Income peer group

ETHICAL CRITERIA

ii ACE ethical style: Considers. This means the fund carefully considers an often wide range of ethical and/ or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.

Fund EcoMarket category: Ethically Balanced. These funds combine a wide range of, sometimes complex, positive and negative ethical screening policies as part of their investment strategies and may apply ‘best in sector’ strategies – which means they may invest in most sectors.

How the fund is managed: The fund is managed by Andrew Jones and aims to provide income with the potential for capital growth over the long term. Andrew runs a portfolio of between 60 to 75 stocks with no specific company size targets. However, as a result of the fund’s ESG criteria, certain large sectors are entirely excluded, and the portfolio tends to have a small and mid-cap bias compared to the FTSE All Share Index.

The team follows rigorous criteria and following the idea generation, then companies are screened for their impact on: people – alcohol, armaments, gambling, irresponsible marketing, oppressive regimes, pornography and tobacco are excluded; environment – chemicals, greenhouse gases, mining, nuclear power, ozone layer, road building, tropical hardwood and water pollution; and animals – animal testing, fur and genetic engineering.

THE RISKS

Ethical screening: In certain market conditions, the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe. This fund excludes large number of companies due to its strict ESG approach, which significantly shortens its investment universe.

Smaller companies: The fund’s bias towards mid and smaller companies could lead to performance being more volatile than the broader market.