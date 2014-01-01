ii ACE 40: Janus Henderson UK Responsible Income
WHY WE RECOMMEND IT
Experienced and highly regarded manager: Has the support of the wider and well-resourced team at Janus Henderson.
Above market level of income: This is combined with very strong short and long-term performance against the IA UK Equity Income peer group
ETHICAL CRITERIA
ii ACE ethical style: Considers. This means the fund carefully considers an often wide range of ethical and/ or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.
Fund EcoMarket category: Ethically Balanced. These funds combine a wide range of, sometimes complex, positive and negative ethical screening policies as part of their investment strategies and may apply ‘best in sector’ strategies – which means they may invest in most sectors.
How the fund is managed: The fund is managed by Andrew Jones and aims to provide income with the potential for capital growth over the long term. Andrew runs a portfolio of between 60 to 75 stocks with no specific company size targets. However, as a result of the fund’s ESG criteria, certain large sectors are entirely excluded, and the portfolio tends to have a small and mid-cap bias compared to the FTSE All Share Index.
The team follows rigorous criteria and following the idea generation, then companies are screened for their impact on: people – alcohol, armaments, gambling, irresponsible marketing, oppressive regimes, pornography and tobacco are excluded; environment – chemicals, greenhouse gases, mining, nuclear power, ozone layer, road building, tropical hardwood and water pollution; and animals – animal testing, fur and genetic engineering.
THE RISKS
Ethical screening: In certain market conditions, the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe. This fund excludes large number of companies due to its strict ESG approach, which significantly shortens its investment universe.
Smaller companies: The fund’s bias towards mid and smaller companies could lead to performance being more volatile than the broader market.
|Information and data compiled to October 2020.
Risk warnings
The information we provide in the ACE 40 investments list does not constitute a "personal recommendation". You should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances and that the ethical style of the investment reflects your personal beliefs.
Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. Remember, the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest.
Annual performance can be found on the factsheet of each fund, trust or ETF. Simply click on the asset’s name and then the performance tab.
If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial advisor.
Any changes to the ii ACE 40 investments list and the rationale behind those decisions will be communicated through the Quarterly Investment Outlook.
Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12 month period can be found here.
ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Members of ii staff may hold shares in companies mentioned in the ii ACE 40 investments list, which could create a conflict of interest. Any member of staff intending to complete some research about any financial instrument in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii. We will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.
In addition, staff involved in the production of this ii ACE 40 list are subject to a personal account dealing restriction. This prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for five working days before and after an investment is included or amended and made public within the list. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of this ii ACE 40 investments list.