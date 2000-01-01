ii ACE 40 - Liontrust Sustainable Future Corporate Bond Fund

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT

Experienced and well-resourced manager: The fund is managed by three co-managers, including (since 2012) Stuart Steven, head of the Sustainable Future Fixed Income team.

Respectable performance: The fund has outperformed the average return of funds in its peer group over the longer term.

The fund is reasonably priced: The ‘2’ income share class levies annual ongoing charges of 0.61%.

ETHICAL CRITERIA

ii ACE ethical style: Considers. This means the fund carefully considers an often wide range of ethical and/ or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.

Fund EcoMarket category: Sustainability Themed. This relates to funds that focus on sustainability related issues and opportunities as part of their investment strategy, often alongside ethical criteria. Their focus is often around longer term societal and environmental trends.

How the fund is managed: The fund’s prospectus states that it aims to produce a high level of investment income via diversified investment principally in sterling-denominated fixed interest securities. The fund will focus on issuers that demonstrate high levels of ESG principles and/or that will benefit from the shift towards a more sustainable economic system.

THE RISKS

Ethical screening: In certain market conditions the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.