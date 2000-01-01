ii ACE 40 - Pacific Assets IT

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT

Experienced and well-resourced manager: David Gait, head of the Stewart Investors Sustainable Funds group, has managed the investment trust since July 2010. Sashi Reddy has been co-manager since April 2014. Both managers are highly regarded. While recent performance has underwhelmed, we maintain our long-term conviction that this fund is one of the best ESG options in the sector.

ETHICAL CRITERIA

ii ACE ethical style: Considers. This means the trust carefully considers an often wide range of ethical and/ or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.

Fund EcoMarket category: Sustainability Themed. This relates to funds that focus on sustainability related issues and opportunities as part of their investment strategy, often alongside ethical criteria. Their focus is often around longer term societal and environmental trends.

How the fund is managed: This investment trust places an emphasis on companies that are socially and environmentally efficient and can demonstrate responsible business practices. The trust invests in companies which are positioned to benefit from, and contribute to, the sustainable development of the countries in which they operate. Companies are classified into one of three sustainability sectors: sustainable goods and services, responsible finance, and required infrastructure. There is also a strong emphasis on ‘quality’ businesses that can perform well over the business cycle.

THE RISKS

Ethical screening: In certain market conditions the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.

Currency: Your investment may be significantly affected by changes in currency exchange rates.

The fund is more expensive than peers: The investment trust levies annual ongoing charges of 1.3%.

Emerging markets: The trust has some exposure to emerging markets, where equity prices are typically more volatile than developed market equity prices. There are typically lower standards of corporate governance than in developed markets.

Net asset value: Shares of the investment trust may trade at a discount or a premium to net asset value for a variety of reasons including market sentiment and market conditions. On a sale you could realise less than the net asset value.