ii ACE 40 - PIMCO GIS Global Bond ESG Fund

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT

Experienced investment manager: PIMCO is one of the world’s leading fixed income investment managers. The fund is managed by a team led by Andrew Balls, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income at PIMCO.

Core global bond strategy with a positive environmental and social impact: The fund is a diverse, actively managed portfolio of global fixed-income securities, selected according to PIMCO’s internal ESG screening process. It seeks to maximise total return, consistent with preservation of capital and prudent investment management and is benchmarked against the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate (GBP Hedged) index.

Currency-neutral: Because foreign currency exposure is neutralised by hedging, there is no risk from adverse currency exchange movements for sterling-based investors.

The fund is competitively priced: The ‘GBP Hedged’ accumulation share class levies annual ongoing charges of 0.52%.

ETHICAL CRITERIA

ii ACE ethical style: Considers. This means the fund carefully considers an, often wide, range of ethical and/ or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.

Fund EcoMarket category: ESG Plus. This relates to funds that have a strong ESG strategy plus SRI/ethical/stewardship-related activity.

How the fund is managed: The fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade bonds from around the world, on the basis of PIMCO’s ESG exclusions, evaluation and engagement decisions. The fund will favour issuers with best-in-class ESG practices and those that are working to enhance them.

THE RISKS

Ethical screening: In certain market conditions the performance of the fund may differ from the benchmark index, which is not an ethically screened index.