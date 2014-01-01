ii ACE 40 - PIMCO GIS Global Bond ESG Fund
|Asset Group
|Asset Sub-Group
|Investment Category
|Fixed Income
|Global bonds
|Core
|
WHY WE RECOMMEND IT
Experienced investment manager: PIMCO is one of the world’s leading fixed income investment managers. The fund is managed by a team led by Andrew Balls, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income at PIMCO.
Core global bond strategy with a positive environmental and social impact: The fund is a diverse, actively managed portfolio of global fixed-income securities, selected according to PIMCO’s internal ESG screening process. It seeks to maximise total return, consistent with preservation of capital and prudent investment management and is benchmarked against the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate (GBP Hedged) index.
Currency-neutral: Because foreign currency exposure is neutralised by hedging, there is no risk from adverse currency exchange movements for sterling-based investors.
The fund is competitively priced: The ‘GBP Hedged’ accumulation share class levies annual ongoing charges of 0.52%.
ETHICAL CRITERIA
ii ACE ethical style: Considers. This means the fund carefully considers an, often wide, range of ethical and/ or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.
Fund EcoMarket category: ESG Plus. This relates to funds that have a strong ESG strategy plus SRI/ethical/stewardship-related activity.
How the fund is managed: The fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade bonds from around the world, on the basis of PIMCO’s ESG exclusions, evaluation and engagement decisions. The fund will favour issuers with best-in-class ESG practices and those that are working to enhance them.
THE RISKS
Ethical screening: In certain market conditions the performance of the fund may differ from the benchmark index, which is not an ethically screened index.
|Information and data compiled October 2020.
Risk warnings
The information we provide in the ACE 40 investments list does not constitute a "personal recommendation". You should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances and that the ethical style of the investment reflects your personal beliefs.
Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. Remember, the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest.
Annual performance can be found on the factsheet of each fund, trust or ETF. Simply click on the asset’s name and then the performance tab.
If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial advisor.
Any changes to the ii ACE 40 investments list and the rationale behind those decisions will be communicated through the Quarterly Investment Outlook.
Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12 month period can be found here.
ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Members of ii staff may hold shares in companies mentioned in the ii ACE 40 investments list, which could create a conflict of interest. Any member of staff intending to complete some research about any financial instrument in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii. We will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.
In addition, staff involved in the production of this ii ACE 40 list are subject to a personal account dealing restriction. This prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for five working days before and after an investment is included or amended and made public within the list. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of this ii ACE 40 investments list.