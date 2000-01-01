ii ACE 40 - Rathbone Ethical Bond Fund

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT

Experienced and well-resourced manager: The fund has been managed by Bryn Jones, head of fixed income for Rathbones, since November 2004.

Superior performance: The fund has outperformed the average return of funds in the peer group over the longer-term.

Attractive level of income: The fund’s historic distribution yield is currently 3.5%.

The fund is reasonably priced: The ‘I’ income share class levies annual ongoing charges of 0.66%.

ETHICAL CRITERIA

ii ACE ethical style: Considers. This means the fund carefully considers an often wide range of ethical and/ or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.

Fund EcoMarket category: Ethically Balanced. These funds combine a wide range of, sometimes complex, positive and negative ethical screening policies as part of their investment strategies and may apply ‘best in sector’ strategies – which means they may invest in most sectors.

How the fund is managed: The manager runs the fund with a strongly defined view that accounts for economic and political trends, company analysis, and thematic ideas. An ethical overlay is applied which consists of a negative screening followed by a positive screening.

THE RISKS

Ethical screening: In certain market conditions the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.