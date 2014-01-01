ii ACE 40: Royal London Ethical Bond

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT

Experienced and well-resourced manager: Eric Holt, the fund manager, has extensive knowledge of UK investment grade and high yield corporate bonds and has over 30 years investment experience.

Superior performance: The fund has regularly beaten the average annual return of funds in the corporate bond sector. Long-term returns stand out from the crowd.

The fund is competitively priced: The ‘Z’ income share class levies annual ongoing charges of 0.40%.

ETHICAL CRITERIA

ii ACE ethical style: Avoids. This means the fund simply screens out specific sectors considered to be unethical, or stocks whose environmental, social and governance (ESG) scores are below a certain threshold.

Fund EcoMarket category: Negative Ethical. This relates to funds that use clear, sometimes strict and extensive, negative ‘ethical’ screens as their core strategy. They may avoid a significant number of areas on ethical grounds (e.g. armaments, tobacco, gambling) or may focus on avoiding a smaller number of areas.

How the fund is managed: The investment objective is to achieve a total return over the medium term by investing at least 80% in sterling denominated corporate bonds which meet predetermined ethical criteria. The performance target is to outperform the Markit iBoxx Sterling Non-Gilt Overall Maturity Index over a rolling five-year period.

THE RISKS

Ethical screening: In certain market conditions, the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.