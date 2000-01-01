ii ACE 40 - Royal London Sustainable Diversified Fund

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT Experienced and well-resourced manager: Mike Fox, head of sustainable investments at Royal London Asset Management (RLAM), has managed this fund since launch in 2012 (previously at Co-operative Investment Management, which was purchased by RLAM in 2013). Consistently superior performance: The fund’s long-term performance, in terms of both total returns and risk adjusted returns, stand out from the crowd. The fund sits in the Investment Association’s UK All Companies sector. The fund is reasonably priced: The ‘C’ accumulation share class levies annual ongoing charges of 0.76%. ETHICAL CRITERIA ii ACE ethical style: Considers. This means the fund carefully considers an often wide range of ethical and/ or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors. Fund EcoMarket category: Sustainability Themed. This relates to funds that focus on sustainability related issues and opportunities as part of their investment strategy, often alongside ethical criteria. Their focus is often around longer term societal and environmental trends. How the fund is managed: The investment objective is to provide capital growth from a diverse portfolio of equities, mainly in the UK and in any economic sector. Investment will be limited to companies which are likely to benefit from measures taken to improve the environment, human welfare and the quality of life. The fund’s prospectus further states: “The core of the investment portfolio consists of shares in companies involved wholly or in part in the manufacture of products, industrial processes or the provision of services associated with improving the environment and the enhancement of human health and safety. In addition, investments may be made in companies considered likely to be medium to long term beneficiaries of changing attitudes towards a cleaner and safer environment, including those seen to be making above-average efforts to minimise environmental damage caused by their activities.” The prospectus adds all companies are screened on an environmental basis. The fund therefore excludes firms whose operations are thought likely to cause significant damage to the environment. The fund “avoids investment in any company which has a significant amount of its business in countries where there is substantial disregard for human rights, in tobacco and tobacco-related products, in the manufacture, distribution or sale of products which have predominantly military applications or in products which involve experiments on animals, except for those conducted for the benefit of human or animal health. Unless there are exceptional mitigating circumstances, investments in companies involved in the generation of nuclear power are avoided.” THE RISKS Ethical screening: In certain market conditions, the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe. Above-average volatility: The fund has a concentrated portfolio compared with the UK FTSE All-Share index. The portfolio typically holds around 40 stocks.