ii ACE 40 - Stewart Investors Global Emerging Markets Sustainability Fund

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT

Experienced and well-resourced manager: Jack Nelson and David Gait, head of the Stewart Investors Sustainable Funds group, have managed this fund since May 2017. Gait has been closely involved in its management under a different management group name since its launch in 2009.

Superior performance: Longer-term returns are strong compared with the benchmark index and peers.

ETHICAL CRITERIA

ii ACE ethical style: Considers. This means the fund carefully considers an often wide range of ethical and/ or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.

Fund EcoMarket category: Sustainability Themed. This relates to funds that focus on sustainability related issues and opportunities as part of their investment strategy, often alongside ethical criteria. Their focus is often around longer term societal and environmental trends.

How the fund is managed: The fund invests in shares of companies in emerging markets or whose business is predominantly based in emerging markets. This can include companies that are listed on exchanges in developed markets. The fund invests in companies which are positioned to benefit from, and contribute to, the sustainable development of the countries in which they operate. Investment decisions around sustainability are based on three key points: identifying companies that manage sustainability risks and opportunities, and those with a positive sustainability impact; inclusion of environmental, social and corporate governance matters in investment research; and engaging directly with companies on identified sustainability issues.

THE RISKS

Ethical screening: In certain market conditions the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.

Portfolio concentration: The fund has a concentrated portfolio compared with the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund typically holds 50 stocks.

Currency: Your investment may be significantly affected by changes in currency exchange rates.

Emerging markets: Emerging market equity prices are typically more volatile than developed market equity prices. There are typically lower standards of corporate governance than in developed markets.