ii ACE 40 - Stewart Investors Global Emerging Markets Sustainability Fund
|Equities
|Emerging markets
|Core
WHY WE RECOMMEND IT
Experienced and well-resourced manager: Jack Nelson and David Gait, head of the Stewart Investors Sustainable Funds group, have managed this fund since May 2017. Gait has been closely involved in its management under a different management group name since its launch in 2009.
Superior performance: Longer-term returns are strong compared with the benchmark index and peers.
ETHICAL CRITERIA
ii ACE ethical style: Considers. This means the fund carefully considers an often wide range of ethical and/ or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.
Fund EcoMarket category: Sustainability Themed. This relates to funds that focus on sustainability related issues and opportunities as part of their investment strategy, often alongside ethical criteria. Their focus is often around longer term societal and environmental trends.
How the fund is managed: The fund invests in shares of companies in emerging markets or whose business is predominantly based in emerging markets. This can include companies that are listed on exchanges in developed markets. The fund invests in companies which are positioned to benefit from, and contribute to, the sustainable development of the countries in which they operate. Investment decisions around sustainability are based on three key points: identifying companies that manage sustainability risks and opportunities, and those with a positive sustainability impact; inclusion of environmental, social and corporate governance matters in investment research; and engaging directly with companies on identified sustainability issues.
THE RISKS
Ethical screening: In certain market conditions the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.
Portfolio concentration: The fund has a concentrated portfolio compared with the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund typically holds 50 stocks.
Currency: Your investment may be significantly affected by changes in currency exchange rates.
Emerging markets: Emerging market equity prices are typically more volatile than developed market equity prices. There are typically lower standards of corporate governance than in developed markets.
|Information and data compiled to October 2020.
Risk warnings
The information we provide in the ACE 40 investments list does not constitute a "personal recommendation". You should ensure that any investment decisions you make are suitable for your personal circumstances and that the ethical style of the investment reflects your personal beliefs.
Past performance of the underlying constituents is not a guarantee of future performance. Remember, the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest.
Annual performance can be found on the factsheet of each fund, trust or ETF. Simply click on the asset’s name and then the performance tab.
If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial advisor.
Any changes to the ii ACE 40 investments list and the rationale behind those decisions will be communicated through the Quarterly Investment Outlook.
Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12 month period can be found here.
ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Members of ii staff may hold shares in companies mentioned in the ii ACE 40 investments list, which could create a conflict of interest. Any member of staff intending to complete some research about any financial instrument in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii. We will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.
In addition, staff involved in the production of this ii ACE 40 list are subject to a personal account dealing restriction. This prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for five working days before and after an investment is included or amended and made public within the list. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of this ii ACE 40 investments list.