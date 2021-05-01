ii ACE 40 investments:

Why we recommend it Experienced investment manager: UBS is a leading provider of passive, index-tracking funds. Low index-tracking error: This index-tracking exchange traded fund (ETF) has closely tracked the performance of its reference stock market index. This is the MSCI UK IMI Extended SRI Low Carbon Select 5% Issuer Capped Index, which captures large, mid and small-cap stocks of the UK equity markets. The index is designed to represent the performance of companies that have lower carbon exposure than that of the broad market and have high Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance. Further, the index also aims to avoid concentration by capping issuers within the Index to a maximum weight of 5% in accordance with the MSCI Capped indexes methodology. The fund is reasonably priced: The ‘A’ distributing share class levies annual ongoing charges of 0.28%.

Ethical criteria

ii ACE ethical style: Avoids. This means the ETF simply screens out specific sectors considered to be unethical, or stocks whose environmental, social and governance (ESG) scores are below a certain threshold. Fund EcoMarket category: Sustainability Tilted. These funds integrate sustainability considerations into their investment process in order to help to make better investment decisions, but investments are not driven by sustainability themes. These funds may invest in most company types and may be ‘overweight’ in companies with higher standards and ‘underweight’ in companies with poor practices – rather than necessarily excluding them. They may work to encourage more sustainable business practices through stewardship activity. How the fund is managed: The objective of the ETF is to replicate the price and return performance of the MSCI UK IMI Extended SRI Low Carbon Select 5% Issuer Capped Index of UK companies. The index focuses on ESG criteria and specifically excludes companies involved in nuclear power, tobacco, alcohol, gambling, military weapons, civilian firearms and genetically modified organisms. The index also includes aspect of lower carbon emission and climate change. Please be aware that although all of these funds have ethical criteria their strategies vary. Some funds, particularly low cost and tracker funds, often invest in companies that are considered to be more responsibly managed than their competitors - but may still be considered undesirable by some ethically minded investors.

The risks

Ethical screening: In certain market conditions the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude ethically screened sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.

