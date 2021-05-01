Why we recommend it The fund is managed by Mark Mandel and Yolanda Courtines who have been in place since inception in 2019. Both are experienced analysts with over 20 years’ experience and Mandel was Director of Global Research at Wellington between 2002 and 2017. Support is provided by a team of over 50 global industry analysts plus a 40-person sustainable investment team. The managers aim to hold stocks that combine a high relative return on capital with good stewardship, which they believe can lower capital costs over time. Starting with an investment universe of 750 highly liquid global stocks, they use quantitative screens to narrow this down to 150 promising candidates, which they research intensively with the help of Wellington's global industry analysts and environmental, social and governance (ESG) team. On the fundamental side, they focus on the sustainability of a company's returns on equity and the skill of its management at allocating capital. On the stewardship side, they look at each company's ESG priorities and willingness to engage. The portfolio is reasonably concentrated with 35-45 stocks. Unlike many ESG peers the portfolio maintains a blend style profile rather than being growth focused. At the sector level there are often overweights (holding more than the benchmark) to industrials and financials and underweights to energy and communication services versus the benchmark, MSCI All Country World Index. Since launch the process has been successfully implemented. The size of the analytical resource supporting the managers and the experience levels within it are a key positive for this fund, while there is an equally impressive level of resource available on the sustainability side. The managers both have long tenures at the firm and are well placed to continue to take advantage of these resources. Ethical criteria ii ACE sustainable style: Considers. This means the fund carefully considers an often wide range of ethical and/ or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors. Fund EcoMarket category: Sustainability Focussed. This relates to funds that focus on sustainability related issues and opportunities as part of their investment strategy, often alongside ethical criteria. Their focus is often around longer term societal and environmental trends.